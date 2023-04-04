As Easter Sunday nears, many churches and other local organizations will be holding their annual Easter celebrations.

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center recently opened The Clubhouse Youth Drop-in Center in Prestonsburg, and will host an Easter egg hunt from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 5

The Clubhouse, according to Project Director Marquita Little, is a safe space for kids ages 16-25 to just hang out.

“It’s a safe space for this age group to come and hang out, it’s non-clinical, but services are readily available here at the center,” Little said.

Little said that, while egg hunts are typically for younger children, the event is just something fun for local teens and young adults to do.

Prizes include a Sony PlayStation 5, Apple AirPods, Apple iPad and a Smart TV, with the top three egg collectors receiving gift cards.

“Our open access hours are from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m,” Little said. “We kind of wanted to make it to where the afterschool kids can come.”

For more information about the egg hunt, or The Clubhouse Youth Drop-in Center, call, (606) 506-1155.