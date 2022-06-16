U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers, dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, announced in a statement June 13 that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will award $770,669 to the City of Wheelwright for water system improvements.
The statement said these federal funds come from an ARC infrastructure program established by McConnell to devote resources to distressed counties in Central Appalachia.
These funds, the statement said, will help the City of Wheelwright replace its existing water treatment plant to provide clean, consistent water resources to city residents. This project will also support the Southeast Kentucky Correctional Center, formerly the Otter Creek Correctional Facility, which previously closed in part because of inadequate water and sewer services. Reopening this correctional facility has created jobs in the City of Wheelwright and provided education, substance abuse treatment, and vocational training programs to inmates.
“For Kentucky’s Appalachian communities, consistent water resources don’t just help families access the fresh water they need to live. They also enable businesses to grow, communities to thrive, and development to flourish,” said McConnell. “I was proud to establish a program within the Appalachian Regional Commission to address this issue directly and look forward to watching the City of Wheelwright move forward with this important project. Congressman Rogers and I will continue to advocate for ARC funding and promote this impactful program.”
“Clean water is a fundamental resource that we are constantly working to expand and protect in our mountain communities. This larger water treatment plant will ensure that families and businesses in Wheelwright don’t have to worry when they turn on their water faucets, and it paves the way for job growth in Floyd County,” Rogers said. “The Appalachian Regional Commission is providing about one-third of the funding for this vital water plant. Senator McConnell and I continue to secure and protect funding for the ARC, because they invest in our rural communities when they need it the most.”
“We appreciate everything Senator McConnell does for us in Floyd County. These programs are vital for the future of our county and our region as a whole, and it certainly helps us to move our county forward to get our infrastructure in place for future growth. On behalf of the residents of Floyd County, we thank Senator McConnell,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robert Williams.
“Our aging water system simply cannot meet the needs of our community. This new plant will have the capacity to not only serve our homes and businesses, but also the Southeast Kentucky Correctional Center,” said Don Hall, mayor of Wheelwright. “Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers are always going to bat for us here in Floyd County and we deeply appreciate their support.”