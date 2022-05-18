The University of Pikeville College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM), on Thursday, May 12, presented a check for $1,000 to a local sexual assault crisis shelter.

KYCOM hosted an event in which it raised $1,000. The money was donated to the Healing Program, a local crisis shelter for sexual assault and domestic violence victims in conjunction with Mountain Comprehensive Care Centers (MCCC).

According to Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, a former officer with the Kentucky State Police, the aftermath of a sexual assault or domestic violence is traumatic.

“There is a broad range of areas that they cover, but what we’re specifically talking about today is the sexual assault crisis center. Basically, what it does is help victims after it happens,” Stapleton said.

Heather Greene, Healing Program director, said the shelter provides one thing most victims want after such a horrible incident — privacy.

”We are one of the 13 rape crisis centers in Kentucky, and we are known as region 11, but we are the only one with a sexual assault crisis center,” Greene said.

Greene said the center works in close conjunction with local law enforcement to provide a feeling of safety to victims. Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ross Shurtleff wants victims to know that the PPD is there.

“(It’s) not just actually the act of keeping the location safe, but ensuring that the survivors feel safe; that we’re present, that we’re active and that we’re involved,” Shurtleff said.

Sexual assault victims oftentimes must sit in hospital waiting rooms before undergoing a string of exams. According to Greene, the crisis shelter often places victims in private rooms as they await their testing.

”You don’t want to be sitting out in a busy waiting room. “It’s more victim-centered. Thanks, in part, to money raised by the students from KYCOM The Healing Program mission continues.”