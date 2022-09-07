PIKEVILLE — A Pike County man has been sentenced to serve a total of 10 years in prison in connection with methamphetamine trafficking charges in Pike and Floyd counties.

On Sept. 1, Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall followed the recommendation of Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office in sentencing Walker Douglas Rose, 50, of Old Wagner Station Road, Pikeville, to 10 years in prison on a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (2 grams or greater of methamphetamine). The sentence is set to run concurrently with a sentence imposed last month by Floyd Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris in connection with a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (2 grams or greater of methamphetamine) in Floyd County, for a total of 10 years to serve in prison.

Rose pleaded guilty to the Pike County charge in May and the Floyd County charge in August.

Rose was arrested in both August 2020 and June 2021 on methamphetamine trafficking charges in Pike County.

The first arrest, Pikeville Police Officer Zachary Bowens told the News-Express in 2020, occurred after the office of Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt received information that drug activity was taking place at Rose’s Pike County residence and both departments, along with Kentucky State Police, investigated.

Upon arrival at the residence, court documents said, officers detained Rose and another man, Nathaniel B. Newsome, 40, of Mink Branch Road, Craynor.

During a search of the residence, court documents said, officers found approximately 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine and a large quantity of pills, along with paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Newsome, court documents show, failed to show up for arraignment on several connected charges in September 2020 and is listed as a fugitive from justice.

While still facing the 2020 charges, in June 2021, court documents show, the Pikeville Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff’s Office performed surveillance on Rose’s residence and conducted a traffic stop on Rose’s vehicle as he was leaving the residence.

Rose admitted to officers, the citation said, that he had methamphetamine in his possession and officers found a baggie of the substance on his person. A search warrant was executed on Rose’s residence, court documents said, and officers found a quantity of methamphetamine bringing the total found to approximately 115 grams, as well as approximately 20 grams of heroin and other drugs.

Rose is currently being held in the Floyd County Detention Center, where he has begun serving his sentence.