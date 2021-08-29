A microsurface paving project is scheduled to begin around September 8, weather permitting, on Ky. 80 in Floyd County. The work zone that affects traffic is from mile point 8.705 at Eastern to mile point 14.417 at Water Gap, a distance of 5.71 miles.
Strawser Construction of Columbus, Ohio, won the contract with a low bid of $833,347.40.
Microsurfacing is the application of a polymer surface over the asphalt to extend the life of the pavement. The work cannot be done in the rain.
Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and reduced speed limits in the work zones. To ensure the traffic flows as smoothly as possible, people are advised to merge at their first safe opportunity, obey all signs, signals and flaggers.