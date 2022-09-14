Floyd County residents got a chance to step back in time beginning Sept.as The Friends of Middle Creek held a re-enactment of the infamous “Battle of Middle Creek,” at the national battlefield in Prestonsburg.

The actual battle, the largest Civil War skirmish fought in Eastern Kentucky, was fought on Jan. 10, 1862, and pitted Confederate Brigadier General Humphrey Marshall against an up and coming Colonel from Ohio named James A. Garfield. With no artillery, and despite the enemy having several artillery pieces, his Union forces still managed to rout out the Rebels from Middle Creek.

Local historian and collector Anthony Hawkins was on hand with military relics and collectibles on display, many from the Civil War. Some of Hawkins pieces even have local ties, such as a Japanese flag from World War II that was brought home by an unknown soldier from Oil Springs.

“My collection of relics here represents the history of Eastern Kentucky,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said the military favored soldiers from Appalachia, especially, during both World Wars, due to a few certain characteristics.

“The mountain people had one tendency the military loved — They never quit. No matter the odds, they never quit,” Hawkins said.

According to Hawkins, it’s not uncommon for a local veteran’s family to discover their loved ones personal items among his vast collection.

“My hope is, I can show these relics off and I can put things where they belong.” Hawkins continued. “It does me a whale of good to have someone’s great-uncle’s relic here, and they walk up and find it.”