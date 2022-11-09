On Oct. 27, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $217,200,881 in funding to support 408 projects that will provide clean drinking water and improve water infrastructure across 102 counties in Kentucky. Among these projects, two are in Perry County.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the funding comes from the second round of Beshear’s Cleaner Water Program. Approximately 1,500 unserved and 38,000 under served homes will benefit from the water and sewer line projects alone. This does not include the Kentuckians who will benefit from projects like water and sewer treatment plant projects or water tank projects.

“Since the start of my administration, I’ve prioritized upgrading Kentucky’s critical infrastructure and making our state a better place for our people,” Gov. Beshear said. “With this announcement, we’re investing more than $200 million in projects across the state. Once we allocate all the Cleaner Water funds from this round, every county will have funding to help improve their water infrastructure.”

A few projects the funding will benefit include:

Perry County:

The City of Hazard will use $238,521 for their Napier Ridge Waterline Improvements Project.

The Perry County Fiscal Court will use $1,491,062 for the Sanitary Sewer Extension on Upper second Creek Phase 1 Project.

Floyd County:

$1,091,642 was awarded to the Prestonsburg City’s Utilities Commission for the Fox Bottom Sewer Extension Project.

$1,091,643 was awarded to the Southern Water and Sewer District for the SW&SD Water Treatment Plant and Intake Rehabilitation Project.

Johnson County:

The Paintsville Utilities Commission’s Silk Stocking Sewer Project will use $1,078,064.

The Paintsville Utilities Commission’s Miscellaneous Water Line Extensions Phase 3 Project will use $299,625.

Pike County:

The City of Elkhorn will use $82,536 for the Elkhorn City Wastewater Collection Improvements Project.

The City of Elkhorn’s Elkhorn City Aging Main Replacement Project will use $303,597.

The Mountain Water District was awarded $313,000 for the Peach Orchard Water Line Extension Project.

$1,926,262 was awarded to the Mountain Water District for the MWD Capital Infrastructure Water Main Replacement Project.

The City of Pikeville’s Pikeville Cedar Creek Sewer Extension Project will use $624,915.

The City of Pikeville was awarded $313,520 for the Pikeville Water Plant Filter Subsurface Wash System Improvements Project.