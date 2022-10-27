A Floyd County coal miner has gone viral on social media after University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari shared a photo to his Facebook page of Michael McGuire, covered in coal dust, sitting with his three-year-old son Easton at UK’s annual Blue-White game on Saturday in Pikeville.

McGuire, who has been a University of Kentucky basketball fan since childhood, so when UK head coach John Calipari announced the Blue and White Game would be played at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, he knew his chances of watching his beloved Wildcats live, in person, would be slim.

However, what McGuire didn’t know was, his wife Mollie had purchased tickets and planned to surprise the longtime UK fan.

Beginning his day at 4:45 a.m. Oct. 22, McGuire made his daily trek to Brushy, in Pike County, where he is employed by Excel Mining. (Alliance Coal).

“I didn’t even know we had tickets until late Friday evening. My wife had got them and she wasn’t really going to tell me where I work underground, it’s hard-telling if I will get out on time or not. Where I was on first shift, she went ahead and told me Friday night,” McGuire said.

Besides having to contain his own excitement at being able to attend, he also was excited by the fact that the couple’s three-year-old son, Easton, would be attending his first UK game.

Once McGuire finished his shift at Excel, he rushed straight to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, where Mollie and Easton were waiting.

As McGuire shuffled into the arena, covered in black from head-to-toe, he made his way to his seat and his wife and child and was photographed during the game.

Calipari shared the photo to his official Facebook page, where the photo was shared thousands of times almost immediately.

Calipari himself comes from a coal mining family.

The coach shared the photo with the caption, “My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home. From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son and watch our team.” The post continued, “Don’t know who this is, but I have tickets for him and his family at Rupp to be treated as VIPs.”

McGuire says he was unaware that Calipari had even shared the photo, until after his shift was over on Oct. 24

“I came up from underground today and I’ve got about a 15 minute drive before I get cell phone signal. Once I did, my phone just started blowing up,” said McGuire.

He then called his wife, Mollie, to find out what was causing all the fuss.

“I called my wife and said, ‘What’s going on?,’” McGuire said.

Mollie then informed him that she had spoken to Calipari earlier in the day. McGuire himself spoke with the coach Monday evening during a trunk-or-treat event at a local church.

“He just let me know about the VIP, just whatever game I wanted to come to, we will be courtside,” said McGuire.

As far as what game the McGuire’s will attend — “Me and my wife were talking about either the Tennessee or UCLA game, but to be honest, I’m really not sure,” McGuire said.