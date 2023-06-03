2023 Miss Basketball Haven Ford visited the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame at Wayland on May 26. The guard from Rowan County signed a jersey and photo before giving them to Wayland Mayor Jerry Fultz for an addition to the museum.

Ford also signed one of the museum’s basketballs, which has been signed by Miss Basketballs before her, including Floyd County native Geri Grigsby.

Ford said signing the basketball was surreal.

“It felt great, just being a part of those names with the careers and legacies that they have left within their communities” she said.

Ford said she hopes she has had the same effect on the Morehead community and that being able to hold the ball was an honor in itself.

“This is another experience that I never would have thought would come after winning Miss Basketball,” Ford said. “I am so grateful for this opportunity, and all that I have gotten to experience since that night. I would say this is the best that it has been.

Although she is known primarily as an athlete, Haven said she wants to be remembered in other ways as well.

“I want people to remember my character, and not only as an athlete, but as a great person,” she said. “ I want people to remember how I carried myself off of the court, and as someone who was able to inspire younger kids in the community, region and Eastern Kentucky as well. My character is something that I want to stick out more. This experience is something that I will never forget.”