New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Floyd County since May 6, and officials report numerous recoveries from the virus, as well as the return to work of employees who tested positive and/or were in quarantine.
Floyd County announced its first case of COVID-19 on April 14, and since then, the number has increased to 16, as of print deadline on Tuesday, May 12.
On May 6, the Floyd County Health Department reported that two people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total cases to 14, and additional cases were confirmed by the health department on May 8 and May 9, bringing the total up to 16.
Floyd County Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert confirmed on May 7 that one of the new cases was an employee at the jail who tested positive for the virus.
Halbert said the employee, who serves in a clerical role at the jail, has not been in contact with any inmates in the past five weeks.
“The employee that tested positive at the jail has no contact with the inmates at all,” Halbert said. “It’s a clerical person that is not, you know, doesn’t go through the double doors. She’s not been over there in over five weeks.”
He reported that five jail staff have been quarantined at home because of potential contact with this employee and emphasized the steps the jail has been taking to keep the virus out of the jail. Jail staff are wearing personal protective equipment, limiting contacts, isolating new inmates, disinfecting surfaces throughout the day and taking other measures to slow the spread.
“We’re doing everything we can do. We’re taking temperatures every day. We have been since this started. We go back and take temperatures of the inmates every day. We’re taking all the precautions that we can,” he said.
On May 12, Halbert reported that all employees had been tested and tests were negative for the virus.
The Prestonsburg Health Department reported Monday evening that five people are still in isolation due to the virus in the county and all are self-managing their care at home. No Floyd County resident has been hospitalized, to date, for the virus, but the virus was listed as a contributory factor in the death of a Pike County resident who owned businesses in Betsy Layne.
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton reported that all city employees who were quarantined because of the virus — including himself — have now returned to work. The city reported on April 25 that three employees, including a firefighter and police officer, tested positive and several others were quarantined after that announcement.
Stapleton said he was able to get work done around his house during that quarantine, but it made being a mayor difficult because he could not actively participate in city projects.
“Being in quarantine for two weeks is really tough,” he said. “I was able to go to city hall only because nobody else was here. So, that was the only reason I come to city hall. And then, I was here at home, so I got a lot work done around the house.”
He praised employees for helping to keep him informed about projects at Trimble Branch and on the Prestonsburg Rail Trail.
“We’ve got some major projects going on, and it was really frustrating for me, that all I could do was drive by and look at it, even with my windows up. I couldn’t even get up and look at them. It was frustrating that I couldn’t get out and see what was going on,” he said. “But the fact that I have such, and I’m going to call them amazing employees, they would send me pictures of stuff as things were progressing, so I was able to at least keep up on what was going on.”
He said it was “uplifting” for him to stay in touch electronically during the quarantine.
Stapleton advises other Floyd County residents who are in quarantine to find ways to spend their time.
“Find something to keep you busy. I don’t care if it’s crossword puzzles. I don’t care if it’s organizing your outbuilding. Find something to keep you busy,” he said.
He and his wife Karen made a video demonstrating how to make strawberry-filled cupcakes for a May 8 episode of Prestonsburg Tourism’s “Cookin’ in the ‘Burg,” a promotion the agency started after the pandemic.
Stapleton even wore an apron for that video, joking that his friends would laugh at him for it.
“It helped. It broke the monotony,” he said. “I did gain wait during the quarantine, so I’ve got to take that off now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.