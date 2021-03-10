Gov. Andy Beshear announced 157 new vaccination sites across the state on March 4, including more than 100 independent pharmacies, as the state continues its vaccination efforts.
The state’s new locations include 10 Walmart sites and 136 independent pharmacies, as well as 10 Kroger sites, bringing the state’s total number of vaccination locations to 567. As of March 7, 830,842 Kentuckians had been vaccinated, and 845,695 first vaccine doses had been allocated to Kentucky.
“This means that vaccine locations are getting closer and closer to you. This is the infrastructure we have to build,” Beshear said in a statement on March 4, regarding the significance of the new sites. “The President told us earlier this week that every American adult who wants a shot can get their shot of hope by the end of May. That means that if we can get everybody interested, we’re going to vaccinate another 2.5 million people in the next three months.”
The following independent pharmacies across Eastern Kentucky have partnered with the state and federal government to offer COVID-19 vaccination sites. Contact each individual pharmacy for appointment information:
• Care More Pharmacy - 151 Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, KY 41520
• Citizens Drugs - 13380 Phelps 632 Road, Phelps, KY 41553
• East Kentucky Drug Inc. - 160 Conn Street, Suite 2, Ivel, KY 41642
• Economy Drug Company Inc. - 180 Town Mountain Road, Suite 115, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Elkhorn Drug - 105 East Elkhorn Street, Elkhorn City, KY 41522
• Kimper Pharmacy - 9711 State Highway 194 East, Kimper, KY 41539
• Nova Pharmacy - 1330 South Mayo Trail, Suite 102, Pikeville, KY 41501
• Optimum Wellness Center - 716 Broadway Street, Paintsville, KY 41240
• Pine Mountain Pharmacy Inc. - 421 Highway 119 North, Whitesburg, KY 41502
• Total Pharmacy Care #3 - 4845 KY Route 321, Prestonsburg, KY 41653
Several Walmart locations in Eastern Kentucky are offering COVID-19 vaccinations, and they include the Walmart locations in Ashland, Morehead, Paintsville, Pikeville and South Williamson. Two Walgreens pharmacies are offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Eastern Kentucky, including the locations at 11349 State Highway 1056 in McCarr and at 103 Gynnview Plaza in Prestonsburg.
Regional vaccination sites in Eastern Kentucky include: ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital, Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, McDowell ARH Hospital, Harland ARH Hospital, Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital, Whitesburg ARH Hospital, Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center and Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center.
To schedule an appointment with Pikeville Medical Center or Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, register at, pmcvaccine.com, or, arhcovid19.com. Contact the surrounding sites for their individual appointment information.
Any Kentuckians who meet the criteria for Phase 1a, Phase 1b or Phase 1c can register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. Phase 1a includes healthcare personnel, first responders and long-term care facilities. Phase 1b included people who are 70 years old or older, K-12 school personnel and other first responders who were not vaccinated in 1a. Phase 1c includes anyone 60 years-old or older, anyone older than 16 years-old with highest-risk conditions for COVID-19 (as classified by the CDC) and all frontline essential workers.
The vaccination phases consist of Phase 1a, Phase 1b, Phase 1c, Phase 2, Phase 3 and Phase 4. Phase 2 includes Kentuckians who are 40 years old or older, Phase 3 includes Kentuckians 16 years old or older and Phase 4 includes children under the age of 16 years old if the vaccine is approved for this age group. The state’s vaccination plan was developed based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kentuckians who live in the counties of Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin can call Eastern Kentucky’s new regional call center in order to receive help with registering with a local healthcare provider for a vaccination. The center will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it is meant to help those who do not have available access to a computer or the Internet. There are four phone numbers that can be used to contact the call center: (606)437-3862, (606)437-3863, (606) 437-3865, and, (606) 437-3866.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline is, (855)598-2246. For additional information on the state’s vaccination efforts or additional vaccination sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov/ky-covid-vaccine, or, vaccine.ky.gov. The state’s official COVID-19 informational website is, kycovid19.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.