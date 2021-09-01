As Big Sandy Community and Technical College started classes last week, one former student spoke of her time on campus.

Tierra Morrow, graduated from the college’s nursing program, and expressed why she chose BSCTC.

“I am a proud alum of the nursing program at BSCTC, and I can honestly say I enjoyed my college experience. During nursing school, I spent many all-nighters studying for exams, and yes, there were times when I wondered what have I gotten myself into?” Morrow said.

Morrow, a nurse for the past two years, spoke of how BSCTC prepared her for her career.

“I have been a nurse for two years now, and everyday I feel prepared to work in this field,” said Morrow.

She chose the college because of its reputation of education excellence.

“I chose BSCTC because they offer quality education at an accelerated pace. This college allows students to graduate quickly, begin working, and sends its students in the right direction toward other degrees to earn,” Morrow said.

With the pandemic reaching new heights, having a college who can adapt to a students needs is extremely valuable.

“BSCTC is notoriously known for its challenging RN program. While it was certainly not easy, I believe the faculty go above and beyond in getting students where they need to be to be successful— We we’re not taught how to pass a test; we were taught to treat people effectively and compassionately in the most intimate times of their lives,” said Morrow.

Morrow, a Sheldon Clark graduate, has followed the school’s motto “Be ready,” not only in her college days, but in her career path as well.

“My advice to a recent grad would be to prepare yourself the best way to ensure a successful collegiate experience. Not just academically prepared, but also become a disciplined person,” she said. “Whatever you put into college, you will get out of college.”