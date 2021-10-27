The Mountain Arts Center was the place to be Saturday night, as the Kentucky Opry Junior Pro’s performed their Halloween show.

The group performed a variety of classic and new age songs to get everyone in the spooky spirit. Kids were encouraged to wear their costumes for the event.

The lobby of the MAC featured arcade games for the kids, and tables were setup throughout with different games, prizes and candy.

The MAC has a jam-packed schedule with “Fear The Burg,” beginning October 28-31, and will feature classic Halloween favorites.

Tickets for the event are $5 per person.

Thursday, Oct. 28, Hocus Pocus, will be shown on the big screen beginning at 7 p.m.. This movie is free.

Friday, Oct. 29, will feature two movies with Sleepy Hollow starting at 7 p.m. and The Exorcist playing at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30, Ernest Scared Stupid will play at 1 p.m.. It will be followed by Fright Night beginning at 7 p.m.. A Nightmare on Elm Street will show at Midnight.

Sunday, Oct. 31, Halloween, the MAC will celebrate the popular movie franchise. Halloween 2 will start showing at 1 p.m.. It will be followed by Halloween H2O at 4 p.m.. Halloween 3: Season of the Witch will play at 7 p.m. and the finale will be Halloween 2018 beginning at 10 p.m.

If you are a fan of horror, you will not want to miss Fear The Burg. For tickets, you can visit, www.macarts.com, call, 1-888-MAC-ARTS, or stop by the MAC box office.