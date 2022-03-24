The members of the Kentucky General Assembly’s Mountain Caucus announced in a press conference on March 24 that they are standing alongside others, including Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office, in opposition to the sale by American Electric Power of Kentucky Power to Liberty Utilities, or, in the alternative, demanding that Kentucky Power be forced to refund a large chunk of its profit from the sale to customers.

If the PSC does not stop the sale altogether, Rep. Angie Hatton told Appalachian Newspapers, the legislators and others are requesting that Kentucky Power be forced to return 90 percent of the profit it makes over the value of the company in the form of rebates to customers. That amount over the valued price, Hatton said, has been said to be $585 million or $40 million.

“There’s a big question about how much that profit is,” she said. “According to an AEP press release, it indicated they were going to be netting $585 million over the true value of the assets they were selling. Kentucky Power/AEP says they’re only going to be profiting $40 million from the sale because of tax liabilities that aren’t being considered. Regardless of what we’re able to prove what the profit is, we believe 90 percent of that needs to be returned to the customers.”

In the press conference, members of the 20-county Mountain Caucus area, including Hatton, Mountain Caucus co-chairs Sen. Brandon Smith and Rep. John Blanton, and caucus members Sen. Robin Webb, Sen. Phillip Wheeler, Rep. Chris Fugate, Rep. Norma Kirk McCormick and Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, signed a letter formally making their position known to the PSC.

The PSC hearing, currently set for 9 a.m. on March 28, is open to the public at the PSC’s office in Frankfort. The hearing may also be viewed live at, https://www.youtube.com/user/KYPSC/livestream.

To submit a comment on the case, email, psc.comment@ky.gov and enter the file number 2021-00481 in the subject line.

Liberty South Region President David Swain issued a statement after the press conference and said the company has addressed the concerns expressed by Cameron and the Mountain Caucus in a filing with the PSC.

“We appreciate and respect the interest that Attorney General Cameron and the members of the Kentucky Mountain Caucus of the General Assembly have taken in this important process,” Swain said in the statement. “We have heard their concerns and addressed them in filings made at the Public Service Commission. We want to continue to work with them to help Eastern Kentucky thrive by providing significant benefits for the region including jobs and lower electric bills for Eastern Kentucky residents.”

For more on this story, check out the March 25 edition of the Appalachian News-Express in print and online.