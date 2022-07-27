The tragic event in the Allen community in Floyd County on June 30 that claimed the lives of three law enforcement officers — Floyd County Deputy William Petry, Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins both of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Floyd County Sheriff Department K9 Drago — brought to light a legal issue.

The killing of a police K9 in Kentucky can only be charged as an “assault of a service animal.”

In Kentucky, the killing or maiming of a police K9 is currently considered a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison under a law passed (House Bill 93) by the state legislature and signed by then-Governor Matt Bevin in 2017.

Prior to that, the killing or maiming of a police K9 was a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

Now, there is a move to increase the potential penalty further in Kentucky.

State Sen. Phillip Wheeler, who represents the 31st District, is in favor of increasing the penalty.

“I am for increasing the penalty from the current Class D felony, maybe increasing it to a Class C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison,” Wheeler said.

If that occurs, it would bring Kentucky closer to a recently-enacted law in Tennessee.

Just this month, a new law in Tennessee increased the penalty for killing a police K9 from a Class E felony to a Class B felony, meaning a judge could hand down an eight-year prison sentence.

In 2006, the federal law enforcement animal protection act went into effect.

Under the act, a person found guilty of purposely assaulting, maiming or killing a federal law enforcement K9 faces a potential penalty of a $1,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison. Prior to the act, federal K9s were covered by a variety of state, rather than federal, laws.

State Rep. Angie Hatton, who represents the 94th District, said she is also in support of increasing the potential penalty in Kentucky, as did 95th Dist. state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty.

“I support escalating penalties for intentionally killing a police K9 in the line of duty,” Laferty said. “I’ve been asked to consider sponsoring a bill in the next session and I’m researching it and drafting language.”

It is not a cheap program for departments to have a K9 unit.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, the total average cost of a successful canine police program can run from $55,000 to $80,000 depending on what the dog is trained to do.

This cost includes the cost of buying a dog and paying for dog and handler training, cost of outfitting a police vehicle to support a canine unit, veterinarian bills, food, kennel and other equipment.

While some grants are available, the cost stretches small department budgets to attain the assistance of a K9 officer.

Though K9 Drago can never be replaced, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said he is working to continue the K9 program in his department.