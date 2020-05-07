Morehead State University’s Student Government Association (SGA) announced the names of the newly elected SGA Executive Board for the 2020-21 academic year.
“SGA Executive Officers play a critical role in student advocacy on campus and I am always excited to begin a new term with new officers,” said Shannon Colvin, associate director of student activities.
The new officers include President Emily Wiley of London, Vice President Bryce Ward from West Virginia, Vice President of Administration Gaige Webb of Morehead, Vice President of Public Relations Emma Li Mathews of Morehead, Vice President of Finance Ethan Wells of Pikeville and Vice President of Campus Involvement Kassidy Clatworthy of McDowell.
Wells has previously served as an SGA senator and held the position of chief of staff for 2019-20. He serves as a residential assistant and is a member of Student Alumni Ambassadors. Wells also served as a member of the Midnight in the Mountains committee.
Clatworthy, a political science major, has served as an SGA senator as a freshmen representative and is a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority.
To learn more about the MSU SGA, call, (606) 783-2071, email, sga@moreheadstate.edu or visit, moreheadstate.edu/sga.
`
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.