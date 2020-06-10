Morehead State University at Prestonsburg has extended the application deadline for the upcoming fall 2020 semester to apply for the Bachelor of Social Work program.
Social work is a profession for those who find fulfillment and reward in making a difference in individuals’ everyday lives. MSU’s Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program is accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE), a national professional social work education standard-setting body.
The curriculum is delivered through a mix of face-to-face and online courses. The Prestonsburg campus offers classes one day a week to allow students to maintain their work or family commitments. Students will gain hands-on experience through practicum placements in various agencies throughout the state. The program also offers numerous opportunities to network with career professionals and gain experiences through involvement in organizations like the Student Association of Social Workers.
All requirements for the degree are available on the MSU at Prestonsburg campus. Applications are currently being accepted and processed virtually for both convenience and applicants’ safety.
“Our BSW program is more than just an educational program. We are a family. The faculty and staff at MSU do everything we can to support our students and their career goals,” said Deirdra Robinson, MSU-Prestonsburg social work program facilitator.
For additional information on the social work program, contact Robinson at, 606-783-9226, email, d.robinson@moreheadstate.edu, or visit, www.moreheadstate.edu/study/socialwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.