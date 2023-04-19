The recently-named Rosenberg Square has received a fresh look, with a mural paying tribute to both John and Jean Ronsenberg and the community they call home.

The mural was painted by Pink Merl Design Company’s Angelina Record and Chloe Wooten.

“We started painting the mural on April 11th, but we started the whole design process back in November,” Record said. “We did our work digitally first. We made a mock-up where they sent us a picture of the blank wall and we showed them what it would look like on the wall. We had to reschedule starting on it a couple of times due to weather.

“They wanted the significance of the town to be involved in the overall theme,” Record said. “Also, they mentioned they were renaming it Rosenberg Square, in honor of the Rosenbergs. We had a call with them, and got to learn a lot about them and what all they have done.”

Wooten said that, although the mural is for the Rosenbergs and their influence in Prestonsburg, it is also a celebration of the city.

“Everything on the mural has a little bit of significance,” Wooten said. “The little apple on top of the castle represents (Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky) AppalRed Legal Aid, where John Rosenberg helps people in Appalachia who are in need of representation.” She said the fish in the mural has to do with the river and Dewey Lake being close by, as well as all the different sorts of things folks can do in Prestonsburg. “The people pushing the boat on top of the head is a metaphor for the search for knowledge,” Wooten said.

In the left corner of the mural, a van can be seen going into space.

“The Rosenbergs came to Kentucky in an old VW van” Wooten said. “They also contributed a lot to the (East Kentucky Science Center), so that part of the mural is a shout out to that.”