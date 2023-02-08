PIKEVILLE — A Nicholasville man pleaded guilty in Pike Circuit Court recently on charges in connection with the slaying of a Pikeville man in 2020.

Eric Deleon, 35, of Josephine Court, Nicholasville, appeared before Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman on Feb.3, at which time he pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the June 2020 death of 30-year-old Wesley Hook, which included second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Deleon has also been charged in Floyd County with murder and kidnapping.

After Hook’s family reported him missing in June 2020, Pikeville Police have said, officers were led to a burned car in Pike County belonging to Hook’s dad and which Hook drove. The vehicle had been burned and abandoned, police said, and human remains were found in the vehicle.

The remains were later identified as Hook, court documents show.

Officers have said in previous interviews that the investigation into the case led them to believe Hook had been murdered at the Alpike Motel in Ivel, then the car and body were transported into Pike County where the vehicle was burned and abandoned.

Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner said he expects Deleon to enter a guilty plea to charges directly linked to causing Hook’s death when he appears before a judge in March.

“If we have it worked out, Deleon is supposed to enter a guilty plea in March, I believe,” said Turner.

Another suspect in the case, Krystle Williams, 35, of Julius Avenue, Pikeville, pleaded guilty in Floyd Circuit Court in 2021 on the charges of facilitation to kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

According to Turner, a third suspect in the case, Enos Little, 49, of River Park Drive, Lexington, has not yet entered into a plea agreement and wants a trial.

Deleon is set to be sentenced in Pike County on March 17. Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office has recommended Deleon serve five years on each count to run concurrent with each other and to run concurrent with the Floyd County charges, as well.

Deleon is set to be in court in Floyd County on March 2. He remains lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he has been held since his initial arrest on the charges in July.