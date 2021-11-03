A long-awaited murder trial may wrap up this week, after the defendant, Floyd Junior Sexton took the witness stand on Monday.

Sexton, is on trial for the 2014 murder of Bill Collins.

Sexton planned to enter a guilty plea in October 2018, however, the day before the trial was set to begin, Sexton filed several motions, including withdrawing his guilty plea, firing his attorney and filing a request for a change of venue.

On Monday, Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Turner compared Sexton’s testimony to that of Jennifer Jernigan, who testified earlier in the case.

After the shooting, Sexton, Jernigan and Sexton’s minor son fled on a cross-country trip that led all the way to Arizona. Sexton claims he went with Jernigan out of fear she would have his son taken away.

“You went with Jernigan like a hostage, is that your testimony here today?,” Turner said.

Turner continued to question Sexton about going along with Jernigan, even bringing his son.

“In fact, you took your son with you didn’t you? When she took you hostage, you brought your son along as an extra hostage?” Turner asked.

Sexton claimed under oath that co-defendant John Maggard, not he, fired two rounds from a .45 caliber handgun striking Collins in the leg and back as he tried to run away.

Sexton claims he and Collins were “best friends,” despite testimony from several witnesses that the pair had some sort of falling out.

Turner questioned Sexton and Collins’ friendship at the time of the shooting.

“You saw your one club member (Maggard), fighting with your best friend Bill Collins, watched him yank his necklace off, all of this is going on, you watch Bill (Collins) run, watch Maggard get a gun and shoot him, and you didn’t do anything to try to help him or stop him or anything,” Turner said.

During their time on the run, Sexton testified, he did not know he was wanted by authorities.

“You drove to Virginia and hid out. Drove to South Carolina and hid out. Drove to Crofton, Kentucky, drove to Prescott, Arizona, White Hills, Arizona, yet, all during that time, you had no idea you were wanted for murder, is that what you’re saying?” Turner asked.

Sexton frequently messaged his mother back in Letcher County. Turner read from a stack of messages alleged to be from Sexton to his mother. However, Sexton claimed he did not send the messages and that Jernigan and others had access to his phone.

The trial is expected to finish up this week, according to prosecutors.