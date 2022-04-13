The Kitchen Center, located in Stanville, has served the people of Floyd and surrounding counties for more than 19 years.

Owner and operator Brian Morrison, a native of Zebulon in Pike County, grew up around carpenters and as a young man and began learning the skills that would lead him on the path to owning his own business.

“Growing up, there were a lot of carpenters in that area (Zebulon) and in the summertime they would want some help, so I joined in when I was about 15 years old. It was some of the hardest work I’ve ever done, but I learned by watching them,” Morrison said.

Morrison drove a truck for a stint, however, he got a real taste of management when Lowe's Home Improvement stores began selling and installing cabinets.

He quickly found success working as an installer and soon had customers requesting his crew install their kitchens. After a staffing disagreement with his employer, he decided to set out on his own. With one of his former coworkers, the two began searching for a building.

“We started looking around for a place to put the store in in March of 2003, found this building, rented it and got started,” said Morrison.

Morrison thought of expanding his business in 2010, around the Hazard area, however, was unable to find a suitable location.

The Kitchen Center not only installs kitchens and cabinets, they also construct bathrooms and do custom commercial work in the tri-state area.