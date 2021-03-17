As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be rolled, Floyd County continues to see a downward turn in its latest cases.
On March 16, the Floyd County Health Department and director Thursa Sloan provided an update on the latest cases of the COVID-19 virus, as well as where the county currently stand in the vaccination process.
As presstime on Tuesday, Floyd County has seen approximately two new cases of the COVID-19 virus, given Monday’s numbers. Sloan said that with those new cases, the county has a total of approximately 34 active cases of the virus. Sloan said that there are approximately two individuals who are receiving hospital care due to complications from the virus.
Floyd County has seen a total of 3,096 cases of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began, according to Sloan.
Regarding where the county currently stands on the vaccination process, Sloan said that the department continues to have the vaccine available for individuals included in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
“These phases include a large number of people,” Sloan said. “So please call us if you think you are one of those individuals, or if you know you are one of these phases.
“Vaccines are one of the ways we can be able to control this virus,” she added.
Sloan said a problem that has came up in the county, as in other areas, has been the fact that departments and health care facilities have more quantities of the vaccine, than individuals who wish to receive it.
Sloan said that individuals should realize that the reason for the vaccine is to help promote “herd immunity” within the community.
“We really need to try and get our county there because we’re not out of this situation yet,” Sloan said. “As things begin to open back up, it’s going to be important that we have herd immunity in place.”
If any individual who falls under one of the states Phases (1A, 1B and 1C) wishes to take the virus, Sloan said to call the health department at, (606) 886-2788, for openings on Wednesday, March 17 and Friday, March 19, or for more information regarding the virus.
