PIKEVILLE — Several new Kentucky State Police troopers reported for duty March 28 at the Pikeville Post.

The nine were part of the 71 newly graduated class of cadets, 62 traditional and nine prior law enforcement professional, who received their badges at a ceremony March 25 in Frankfort.

The troopers completed 24 weeks, 1,000 hours, of intensive training in the use of force, constitutional law, weapons training, driving skills, evidence collection, tactics among many other areas of study.

KSP Post 9 Captain Randal Surber welcomed the new troopers to Pikeville.

“I began my career at Post 9, so I know what a memorable moment this is for these new troopers as they report to post to begin their careers,” Surber said. “Due to recruitment efforts, we have seen an increased number of applicants from within the district.”

“Eight of the 11 new troopers (including LEAP) reporting to Post 9 are originally from the Post 9 district,” Surber said. “I know all of these new troopers are excited to get to work and begin serving their community.”

Trooper Matt Smith of Canada, is one of the new troopers to post 9. He said the part of the academy he enjoyed most was the driving training.

“My favorite part was the driving week,” Smith said. “It’s what I did best at while attending the academy.”

Trooper Michael McKinney from Harold said he enjoyed the defensive tactics, weapon training and driving.

“They typical stuff you expect but then you have the legal and investigative training and that was interesting too,” McKinney said.

Both Smith and McKinney received associate degrees in general occupational and technical studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College upon graduation.

Both troopers said they were looking forward to serving the citizens in the Post 9 district.

Trooper Michael Coleman, public information officer for Post 9 said the new troopers will now be paired with a field training officer for the next 12 weeks to complete their training cycle.

Cadet Class 101 is the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014.

In addition to Smith and McKinney, other new troopers assigned to Post 9 include: Zachary Burgess of Pikeville, Dylan Chapman of Red Fox, Brennan Eckart of Cecilia, Logan Hillerman of Pikeville, Hunter Kidd of Grethel, Terry Mounts of Pikeville, Joseph Slone of Pikeville, Nicholas Taylor of Pikeville and Megan Thomas of Emmalena.