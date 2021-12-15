Floyd County residents of District 4will soon have a new park in which their kids can play.

According to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, District 4 was the only district without a functioning park for recreation. So, the decision was made to build a new park in the Besty Layne area. The new park will be located in front of Betsy Layne Elementary School.

"During my election, we campaigned on getting these parks cleaned up, up to par and make them safe again," Williams said.

As the county sat down to hash out the needs of each park, they found one thing missing.

"A lot of the playground equipment was old and dilapidated, and in the process of going through our evaluations and what we need to do at each park, we realized there is not a park in District 4." Williams said. "A couple of the other districts have two or three parks. We felt it was important for us to try to do something for the children in that area."

Williams also stated the fiscal court would like to build a second park in the Mud Creek area. However, finding property for the park is proving to be a daunting task.

According to Williams, the park will not only feature a playground, but also a walking track, basketball courts and baseball and softball fields.

"This is just part our commitment to get back in the communities and let them know that we're here to help folks, grassroots, in the communities, and the parks are one way to show that. We want to promote healthy living," Williams said.

Williams says he hopes the new Betsy Layne park will be finished by as early as summer.

"We're hoping summer. There's not a lot of earthwork that has to go on there. I would probably say late summer, early fall," said Williams.