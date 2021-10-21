PIKEVILLE, Ky. — No strangers to the area, Christian pop group Newsboys are bringing their high energy live show to Pikeville’s Appalachian Wireless Arena as part of their Step Into The Light Tour, and frontman Michael Tait said the show has a lot to offer anyone, whether they count themselves a believer or not.

Speaking to Appalachian Newspapers, Tait said that, while there is an assumption among many that being on-stage and in the lights, the members of the group haven’t faced many of the same challenges as those outside the performing arts industry. However, he said, they were “locked down and locked in” like everyone else.

Stemming from that, Tait said, the band had 16 to 17 months to record their newest album, “STAND,” which was released on Oct. 1 and represents what Tait said is his favorite album he has recorded with the band since joining more than 11 years ago.

“We’re definitely trying to be present,” he said. “We were locked down, locked in, tied up.

“We had time to really get in there and make it the best record,” he said. “It’s my favorite record I’ve done in Newsboys.”

Each of the songs, Tait said, are meaningful and speak to the current time. For example, he cites the track, “Blessings On Blessings.”

“It talks about praising God in the hard times,” he said. “It’s easy to praise God when everything’s going great and good and fine. But what do you do when you get COVID? What do you do when inflation hits? What do you do when terrorists attack?”

The song “Magnetic,” according to Tait, speaks to the “relentless love of God,” which chases people down.

“He loves us and He wants the best for us,” Tait said. “He won’t force it on us, but he’s going to pursue us.”

For the upcoming live performance, Tait said, the band hopes that people can fully experience coming together again.

“It’s for hearts to come together in love in a culture where we are so divided because of what we say, or what we believe from the media or social media,” Tait said. “It’s a place to come unwind, to reconnect, to re-energize then go out and commit acts of kindness.

“We’re in a day and time where we text our feelings and we say things we probably wouldn’t say if we were standing in front of the other person,” he said. “When we’re in front of people, there’s an energy you can’t deny, a human connection that’s so important. Even the Bible says don’t forsake assembling together with each other for fellowship. It’s so important, especially in these times.”

Even those who aren’t believers, Tait said, can find something to enjoy in the Newsboys’ live show.

“I want them to find a peculiar lifestyle that is different than what the’ve been living,” he said. “They’ve been living in a dark place or a place of no joy, a place of strife, drama ... The difference between us is we have heard and we have accepted the message that has changed us. Without it, we’re in the same place.”

Tait said he believes the Newsboys’ body of work doesn’t tap into just the experiences of believers, but also into the greater human experience of those outside the faith as well. He said the group doesn’t proselytize or try to “scare” people into believing.

“We want to share something that’s worked in our lives,” he said.

“STAND” is available on all streaming music services. Tickets are still available for the Oct. 29 performance at Appalachian Wireless Arena, also featuring Mandisa, We Are Messengers and others, by visiting, ticketmaster.com, or the Community Trust Bank Box Office at the arena.