The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer area coal miners free and confidential black lung screenings Aug. 22-27.

The screenings, according to a statement from NIOSH, support early detection of black lung disease, a serious but preventable disease in coal miners caused by breathing coal mine dust.

“If black lung is caught early, steps can be taken to help prevent it from progressing to the most serious forms of the disease,” said NIOSH Director John Howard, M.D.

Participation provides coal miners with a free screening and a confidential report on their lung health.

NIOSH encourages all coal miners to stop by and participate in this free and confidential screening. The exam takes about 30 minutes and includes:

• A short questionnaire

• A chest X-ray

• Blood pressure screening

• A breathing test (spirometry)

Appointments are recommended but walks-ins are welcome. Call, 888-480-4042, or email, cwhsp@cdc.gov, for an appointment.

For more information about the black lung screenings, visit the NIOSH website.

Schedule:

West Virginia

New River Health — 497 Mall Road, Oak Hill

Tuesday, Aug. 22, 8 a.m. — 5:30 p.m.

MSHA Mine Academy — 1301 Airport Road, Beaver

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Kentucky

United Medical Group — 50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville

Thursday, Aug. 24, 6 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Cane Kitchen — 38 College Drive, Whitesburg

Friday, Aug. 25, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

East Ridge Highschool — 19471 Lick Mountain Road, Lick Creek

Saturday, Aug. 26, 6 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.