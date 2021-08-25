Legendary country music group The Oak Ridge Boys, have had a storied career not many can rival.

On Aug. 27, the iconic quartet will return to the Mountain Arts Center stage as a stop on their new “Elvira 40 Tour.”

Originating in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the group was founded in the 1940s as the Oak Ridge Quartet.

Though many members have came and gone, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden, Duane Allen and bass singer Richard Sterban, are who took the Oak Ridge Boys to the top of the music world.

Sterban recently said the group is looking forward to returning to the MAC>

“We’ve been there before, we have. And it’s great for you, in your part of Kentucky to have a venue like that, that brings in big name entertainment, it’s a great thing. You don’t see that everywhere, so you guys are fortunate to have a place like the MAC,” Sterban said.

Most recognized for his line, “Oom poppa mow mow,” Sterban has been with the group since 1972, at which time he gave up singing backup for Elvis Presley to join the legendary act.

“I sang with the King of Rock and Roll. Back then, there was no question Elvis was the biggest star on the planet,” said Sterban.

He was the bass singer for the Stamps Quartet, which played with Presley for two years.

“When I left singing with Elvis, many people questioned my decision,” Sterban said. “In my heart, I did what I thought was right.”

Sterban’s decision proved to be a good one, as the Oak Ridge Boys had major success in the 1980s with hits such as“Elvira,” which turns 40 this year and is the namesake of the tour. Other hits included “Bobbie Sue,” as well as “American Made.”

Sterban spoke of the first time he heard Elvira, as well as the meaning behind the song.

“What many people don’t know is, that song was recorded a couple of times before us. Dallas Frazier wrote and recorded it first in 1966. Kenny Rogers and The New Edition also recorded it,” said Sterban.

It wasn’t until 1981 that the Oak Ridge Boys rediscovered the song that would become their signature hit.

“Many people have wondered what the song is about— Dallas (Frazier) was driving through east Nashville one day, when he came upon this street sign that read ‘Elvira Street.’ He pulled over to the side of the road and wrote it while sitting in his car,” Sterban said.

Elvira made the Oak Ridge Boys household names around the globe.

“You’re going to hear Elvira if you come to a show— I think it’s a law,” Sterban joked.

The group were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2000. They were made members of the Grand Ole Opry on August 6, 2011, and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015.

Showtime is set for 7:30 p.m. You can get your tickets at, www.macarts.com, or by calling 1-888-MAC-ARTS, or simply stop by the box office.