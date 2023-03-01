At a recent meeting of the Floyd County Fiscal Court, frustrated residents brought their concerns over stray animals throughout the county to the court.

The fiscal court and Floyd County Animal Shelter are trying to combat what has turned into a pandemic not just in Floyd County, but Eastern Kentucky as a whole, according to FCAS Treasurer Teresa James.

Besides her financial duties at the shelter, James also works to find placement for rescued animals, even transporting adopted pets to their new forever homes.

“Well, there’s no ‘strays,’ — they belonged to somebody at some point in time.” James said.

James believes it boils down simply to personal responsibility.

“All of my dogs are spayed and neutered,” she said. “Some people don’t believe in it — I don’t know why, if it’s a matter of money, or some kind of macho thing, but when they have puppies, they just set them out.”

The shelter has been at capacity for over a year, with staff working daily to find placement for adopted pets, which, according to James, mainly comes from outside state lines.

“The market is flooded right now,” she said. “Eastern Kentucky has flooded the market.”

“Saturday before last, we were sitting at the Marathon in Louisa at four in the morning, waiting on a transport to Canada and we placed six dogs on it.”

James said there is a waiting list for people to bring animals in

“People call us, we have a waiting list and if we can take them in right then we will, but, as a rule, it’s injured animals first, strays and then owner-surrenders,” she said.

However, she says callers often become angry when the shelter can’t take their animals right away. In one instance, James said, a caller wanted the shelter to house approximately 50 cats from inside the resident’s home.

“People get upset with you, but we don’t have room for 50 cats,” she said. “That would take up every space in our shelter.”

James states the FCAS also offers programs to help residents with costs associated with pet ownership such as spaying and neutering and veterinary visits, but a majority refuse the services.

The FCAS works in conjunction with Niagara Dog Rescue out of Oakville, Ontario, which provides assistance in rescue dogs.

“With Niagara Dog Rescue, they pay for everything,” James said. “All I have to do is get them from point A to point B when they want them. They pay for spaying and neutering, all of their shots, a 4-DX heartworm test, which tests for lyme disease and other types of blood diseases.”

The FCFC is currently working on a new county ordinance with several neighboring counties that would give the court legal authority to hand over fines or penalties to those who don’t comply.

“We’re doing all we can,” James said. “We just feel like we’re losing ground. I don’t know what the answer is.”