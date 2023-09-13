Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner squared off on Friday, Sept. 8 over the Amber Spradlin murder case. Since releasing those letters Mike Wohlander, attorney for the estate of Amber Spradlin, has penned a letter on behalf of the family asking for the request from Williams be denied.

On Monday, Sept. 11 Williams responded to letters from Turner and Wohlander.

“My request for a special prosecutor was made in support of Dr. Debbie Hall’s letter to the Attorney General’s Office,” said Williams. “ Many in our community have expressed the same concerns. If Dr. Hall now feels an independent prosecutor is no longer needed, then she has the right to withdraw her request. But it doesn’t change my perception that an outside prosecutor, based on all the various circumstances, would provide helpful and needed assurance to our community that justice will be served.”

Spradlin was found dead of multiple stab wounds at the residence of local dentist Dr. Michael McKinney in June.

The letter Williams was referencing was sent to Attorney General Daniel Camron on Aug. 22 by Dr. Debbie Hall, Spradlin’s cousin, outlining the case and making a request for the Camron’s office to provide oversight.

“I would like to request that, if anyway possible, some oversight is provided to the investigation of the case,” stated Hall’s letter. “I have faith in the work the KSP is conducting but am concerned about all the closeness and social ties Dr. McKinney has with local and statewide politicians and I’m concerned Amber will not get justice.”

Hall said on Sept. 11 that the letter was not asking for a special prosecutor, but asking for oversight.

In response to the Sept. 8 letters from both Williams and Turner, Wohlander sent a letter on behalf of the family formally requesting denial of Williams’ request for a special prosecutor.

“The family and representative of Amber Spradlin’s Estate have requested that I contact you to advise you in the strongest terms that the family opposes Judge Executive Williams’ attempt to have special prosecutor in the event of any arrests or indictments in this case,” states Wohlander’s letter. “Notwithstanding any concerns the family might have regarding the influence of local politics, those concerns have absolutely nothing to do with the Kentucky State Police, the Hon. Keith Bartley, county attorney or the Hon. Arnold Brent Turner, commonwealth’s attorney for the 31st Judicial Circuit.”

Wohlander’s letter also states the family is concerned with Williams’ “attempts to insert himself into the case.

“In fact, the family is very concerned that somehow the judge executive has obtained copies of the confidential 911 dispatch audios which have apparently been shared with individuals not involved as investigators in the case,” states Wohlander’s letter. “ This is troubling on a number of levels, especially since the improper release of those audios could ultimately interfere and obstruct the investigation. The family has other concerns regarding Judge-Executive Williams, especially in view of the fact that he may be a witness in the eventual civil action against Floyd County, and potentially a witness in any potential criminal prosecution.”

Williams’ request for a new prosecutor came in a letter to Attorney General Daniel Cameron made public Sept. 8, while Turner made public his response letter, in which he asks that Williams “stop interfering in the case” of the murder of Spradlin, who was found dead of multiple stab wounds at the residence of local dentist Dr. Michael McKinney in June.

Williams said in his letter that, due to the circumstances of the case, both he and many in the community believe the case needs involvement from an outside special prosecutor.

The letter goes on to explain the circumstances of the case.

“Around 10 a.m., on June 18, Prestonsburg’s E911 center received a telephone call from Dr. McKinney to report a young female was lying dead in his Floyd County home,” the letter states. “In response to dispatch questions, Dr. McKinney identified the victim as Amber Spradlin and stated he believed she had been murdered. He described a bloody crime scene and obvious wounds to Ms. Spradlin’s body. E911 immediately dispatched law enforcement and emergency personnel to Dr. McKinney’s residence. Homicide investigators from Kentucky State Police Post #9 are overseeing the criminal investigation.”

The letter then details some of the medical examiner's findings that Spradlin had been stabbed multiple times.

“It was a violent assault,” states the letter. “The entire community was shocked and alarmed by this tragedy.”

The letter goes on to point out the close and significant ties Dr. McKinney has with several of the elected county officials and the concerns of those officials.

“The circumstances surrounding Ms. Spradlin’s death, and the relationships of individuals present at Dr. McKinney’s residence, have become the focus of intense public debate and speculation,” the letter states. “…Some fear there are too many personal conflicts among those responsible for seeking justice — and those possibly involved with her murder. Ms. Spradlin’s family members are questioning these close, personal relationships and wondering if they may cloud the independence and judgment needed for this case.”

Williams wrote that the validity of the concerns may never be known, but the public needs reassurance. The letter states there is a growing anxiety in the community that, if arrested, those involved will not receive the harsh penalty they deserve.

“I firmly believe the Spradlin family and public must have complete confidence in our criminal justice system, and the best way to achieve this now is through the timely appointment of a special prosecutor,” the letter states.

In his response to Williams’ letter, Turner stated he was only made aware of the request for special prosecution when it was published by media sources.

“I found this out from the media, as you did not bother to send me a copy of the request or consult me in any way prior to making this request,” states Turner’s letter.

Turner’s letter goes on to address Williams expressing concerns and public skepticism on social media.

“As you know, the county judge-executive’s office has absolutely nothing to do with any criminal investigation being conducted by the Kentucky State Police and my office,” states Turner in his letter. “You have zero knowledge about the investigation or the tremendous amount of work that has been done.”

Turner’s letter further states the family of Amber Spradlin did not request a special prosecutor to be appointed for the case.

“My office and the Kentucky State Police are in constant communication with the family of Amber Spradlin, and they are fully aware of the status of the investigation,” states the Turner letter. “The family contacted me today and advised me that you did not consult them at all about your request for a special prosecutor. Further, they have stated that they are completely opposed to any such request and will be asking the Attorney General’s office to deny your attempt to change prosecutors in the case.”

Turner’s letter states that William’s actions have added more stress to the family, who wish for the commonwealth’s attorney to remain the prosecutor in the case.

“They are extremely upset that you would make such a request on their behalf, against their wishes and without having the decency to even consult with them,” state Turner’s letter.

Turner’s letter also says the family intends to sue Williams personally in response to the decision to move the 911 call center.

“Given all of this, the family and I are baffled as to why you would make such a request,” states Turner’s letter. “I have no conflict in this case and no relationship of any kind with anyone at the home when Amber Spradlin was killed. The only thing we can conclude is that you made this unilateral request against the family’s wishes in a pathetic attempt to gain some political advantage or to rehabilitate your tarnished image over the 911 fiasco that many in the public, including Amber’s family, have blamed you for.”

Turner’s letter continues by requesting that Williams cease further interference in the case.

“On behalf of the family, my office and the Kentucky State Police, we are asking that you stop interfering in the investigation,” states Turner’s letter. “Your office has nothing to do with the case, and you have no legal authority to interfere and obstruct the investigation by trying to take the case from the elected commonwealth’s attorney against the wishes of the victim’s family.”