As the Delta variant continues its surge across the nation, hospitals are running low on ICU beds in some cities.

Here at home, Floyd County is listed as red along with 38 other counties across the Bluegrass State on the latest COVID map.

The red classification means that average daily cases have reached a critical level per 100,000 people.

The county went from just 38 cases in June, to an explosion of 573 cases just so far in August.

According to the Floyd County Health Department, as of August 16, there were 43 new cases reported, bringing the total to 4,363 total cases.

Floyd County has 415 active cases of COVID-19, with 26 hospitalized. 10 of those cases are children under the age of 15 years old. 11 of the 43 new cases were vaccinated persons.

According to FCHD Director Thursa Sloan, the vaccines are working to decrease illness in vaccinated people.

“The ones who are vaccinated are not really as sick as the ones who are unvaccinated,” Sloan said.

Numbers show that masks and vaccines did help lower positive cases which started declining in February after about 38 percent of the people had been vaccinated.

According to the FCHD, many who didn’t opt to take the vaccine, still wore a mask and practiced social distancing.

After the mandate ended and vaccines slowed the numbers began to steadily increase. Floyd County’s incident rate as of August 16, is 135.67.

“Even if you’re vaccine protected, if you keep coming in contact with the virus, odds are you’re going to get it,” said Sloan.

Tim Hatfield, community CEO at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, said ARH is is seeing increasing rates of the COVID-19 Delta variant in both ARH’s Floyd County market, as well as across the state and nationwide.

“Over the past three weeks we have seen a significant increase in the frequency of positive COVID cases in our region,” Hatfield said. “We are seeing the majority of our patients being the unvaccinated and getting COVID, as well as being hospitalized. The new Delta COVID virus appears to be highly contagious.”

The answer, he said, is the mitigation measures which have always been proposed.

“We must remain resilient and continue to social distance and wear masks when in large settings,” he said.

Hatfield said all of the Floyd County ARH hospitals have plenty of COVID vaccinations available.