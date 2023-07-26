July 28, 2022, is a day Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams will probably never forget.

"The first thing that hit me that morning was that I got a call that we've got some major water issues in the county at about 4 a.m.," Williams said. "I didn't realize the magnitude. I heard that we've got some serious flooding on Right Beaver."

As Williams drove to the scene, bypassing Garrett due to high water and traveling into Wayland, it was obvious to him that it wasn't an ordinary, water-over-the-road situation — it was a major event.

"Water in Wayland, it was over the gas station," he said. "It was up to the canopy. I'll be honest. At that time, I knew there was going to be a significant amount of loss of lives, because of that kind of water."

Fortunately he was wrong, as Floyd County suffered no fatalities during the flood, and Williams credits the county's first responders for that miraculous statistic.

"We've got great first responders in our county," he said. "They saved lives; they pulled people out of these homes. The water was so swift in those homes, it was amazing to me that it didn't wash even more of the houses away."

The swiftness of the water is what set last year's flood apart from previous flooding events, Williams said.

"We didn't get a lot of heavy rain in Floyd County," he said. "We got some, but the water we got came out of Knott County and Breathitt County."

In the days after the flooding Williams and other officials made their way around the county to assess the damage and talk with people whose lives had been uprooted by the flooding. Williams said one man who lost his home pointed to a pile of rubble in his front yard and said, "That's 25 years of coal mining right there. That's all I've got left."

"There were people who went to bed that night, they woke up and everything they owned was gone," Williams said. "Their entire life was gone, washed down the creek."

An estimated 500 Floyd County residents were left homeless, according to Williams, whose leadership abilities and experience as a military officer were tested by the flooding and its aftermath.

"When you've got 500 people homeless, and they're looking at you for food and shelter and ‘Help me get back on my feet,' that's an enormous responsibility," he said. "It was overwhelming. There were times when I questioned am I doing the right thing? As a military officer, we're always prepared for the worst, but there's always that human element that you can't factor in."

Williams said he and his staff "knew this was going to be a struggle, and we worked our butts off to try to help these folks."

Williams said county government was in a "position financially" to help flood victims get back on their feet.

"We rented warehouses, we've brought stuff in, we've delivered it to their homes, we've picked their trash up, we've given them clothing, furniture," Williams said. "We've done everything that we've needed to do."

Williams said they also helped flood victims from neighboring counties whose local governments were not as financially sound as Floyd County.

"We delivered furniture, we delivered clothing, we delivered household goods to homes in Knott County," he said.

State Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty said it was "heartwarming" to see Floyd County residents lending a helping hand during those troubling times.

"It was amazing to see everyone — football players, youth groups, churches, etc. — come together to help," she said.

Many residents left homeless by the flooding found temporary housing at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park.

"Our park really served a beautiful purpose at that time by providing shelter to our families who had basically lost everything," Laferty said.

About 160 Floyd County homeowners participated in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) buyout program in which FEMA purchased flood-damaged homes and property, which "can never be used again for anything," Williams said. The program is good for homeowners, but not so good for the county government's coffers, he said.

"We're going to have roughly 160 properties that we're going to be losing off our (tax) books in the next 12 to 18 months, and that doesn't include the people who are already leaving," Williams said. "That's a big chunk of revenue for us to overcome."

The flooding caused about $25 million in damage to roads, drains, parks and other public property, Williams said.

"People think that with $25 million, there must have been a lot of damage," he said. "When you start doing roads, $25 million is not a lot of damage."

As the first anniversary of the 2022 flood approaches, Williams said he is "very concerned that we are simply addressing the wound" and not "addressing the disease" to prevent future flooding events.

"The disease is that these streams are filled up," he said. "They've got to be dredged. There is nowhere for the water to go."

Williams said he and several other county judge-executives sent a letter to U.S. senators. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and others, asking that they work with the Environmental Protection Agency to get blanket permits to, "go into these streams and clean them out."

"We never heard back from anybody," he said. "That's a fight they just don't want to take on with the EPA. It's an ongoing fight with the EPA and these streams."

Because the problem has not been addressed, last year's flood is not a "one and done like the folks want to believe."

"It's going to happen again," Williams said. "It's going to continue to happen until we can go in and do something about these streams; until we can address the root cause."