PIKEVILLE — Although Gov. Andy Beshear recently released a report which found a statewide decline in overdose deaths, the numbers in Pike and Floyd counties continue to rise.

Recently, Beshear released a statement pointing out a more than 5 percent decline in overdose deaths across the commonwealth between 2021 and 2022.

However, according to Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall, that is not reflective of the pattern in Pike County.

“(It’s) not true in Pike County,” said Hall. “(Overdose deaths) went up by 60 percent from 2021 to 2022.”

Data from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Overdose Report shows that, in 2021, Pike County lost 36 individuals to an overdose.

In 2022, according to the data, that number jumped to 52– which is the same number recorded in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floyd County saw a similar pattern, according to the data.

In 2021, the data shows, Floyd County had 33 overdose deaths; in 2022, that number rose to 44.

Compared to pre-pandemic numbers, the increase is even more alarming.

According to the data, in 2019, Pike County saw 23 overdose deaths; Floyd County saw 13.

State numbers also show a distressing pattern when compared to pre-pandemic recordings.

In 2019, according to the data, the commonwealth lost 1,316 individuals to a drug overdose; in 2022, there were 2,135 overdose deaths across the state.

For 2023, Hall said he expects to see the number in Pike County to go up even more.

In the first two months of his term, Hall said, he had already worked 10 overdose deaths.

“We’ve got a very alarming drug epidemic going on in Pike County,” said Hall.

Beshear said the commonwealth is working to put resources in place for those who are battling addiction.

There are several ways Kentuckians can find help for treatment and recovery, including: call, (833) 8KY-HELP to find treatment options; visit, findhelpnowky.org for information about treatment programs and providers; or visit, kentuckystatepolice.org to find help with locating an appropriate treatment program.