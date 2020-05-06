Officials warn that child abuse and neglect could be on the rise as families are put under more financial and emotional stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the pandemic started this year, Judi’s Place for Kids, a local children’s advocacy organization, has seen a decrease in referrals for their services, and there has been a decrease in calls made to the Child Abuse Reporting Hotline statewide. Judi’s Place for Kids provides services to children who may have experienced child abuse or neglect in Pike, Floyd, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties.
However, Laura Kretzer, executive director for Judi’s Place for Kids, said this decrease in referrals is due to fewer public eyes being on children due to schools and other public-facing facilities being closed.
“Generally, teachers and other school personnel, as well as medical providers, tend to be the most common reporting sources of suspected child abuse and neglect,” Kretzer said. “With those services not taking place in the traditional way, there are generally fewer eyes on the children.”
In 2019, Kentucky ranked first in the nation for the highest rates of child abuse, which includes neglect, according to a report issued by the Children’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Today, more families face financial stress because of the pandemic, Kretzer said, and as more people file for unemployment and are not able to meet their basic needs, the risk of child neglect taking place becomes greater.
Physical abuse, though, she said, is more associated with stress.
“Obviously, this is a stressful time, and people are on top of each other and don’t necessarily have a break from each other in some of those ways that we’re used to,” Kretzer said.
In this stressful time, Kretzer said, it can lead to some parents and caregivers having unrealistic expectations for the developmental milestones that they feel their children should meet, which can increase the risk of physical abuse.
“It’s common right now for kids to have some regression in their behavior or milestones,” Kretzer said. “Maybe you have a child that was previously potty-trained. Just the stress of the whole situation, the kids pick up on that, and maybe they’ve regressed on potty-training, but the parent uses physical punishment or is harsh with the child. That can increase the risk of physical abuse.”
Kretzer said that sexual abuse can be perpetuated by an adult or an older youth, and it tends to occur more in secrecy, with one-on-one interactions without witnesses.
“This kind of situation we’re in with kids being around other adults less often, that kind of creates a perfect storm for sexual abuse, as well as for children who may have different caregivers than they are used to,” Kretzer said. “Sometimes, there may be predators who take advantage of that new situation and who may be overly helpful in order to gain access to a child. Most people are really wanting to do the right thing and help other people out, but there are some people who will take a situation like this and use it to their advantage to harm a child.”
She warned parents that sexual abuse can also take place online, and she encouraged parents or caregivers to check in with their children while they are working online, particularly if their children are working in another room.
“Where kids are being funneled online so much for schoolwork and socialization, most of that is great, but it is also an opportunity for online predators to take advantage of the situation and take advantage of kids being in a vulnerable situation,” Kretzer said.
As people have been discouraged from meeting in-person due to concerns about COVID-19, Kretzer said, it has become more difficult to detect potential signs of child abuse or neglect, like a bruise or behavior change. However, she said, unexplained bruising on a child could be a sign of suspected child abuse, which families may be able to detect while watching Facebook videos or talking to one another through video chat applications, like Zoom, FaceTime or Skype.
If a family has recently experienced a job loss, Kretzer recommended that their relatives or loved ones check in with that family and ask them open-ended questions about whether or not they have enough food and resources to meet their basic needs.
Community members who wish to volunteer with CASA of Eastern Kentucky, a part of Judi’s Place for Kids, can apply to become Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs). These volunteers work with children in the child welfare system who have experienced cases of suspected child abuse or neglect. CASAs meet with children in Pike, Floyd and Magoffin counties.
Online tools are available for anyone wishing to apply to become a CASA volunteer. All applicants will be interviewed, receive a background check and be trained virtually, Kretzer said, with nationally-approved curriculum.
“That’s a great way to get involved because we do expect that as things return to something closer to normal, when kids are back in the sight of people who are used to making reports, we believe that we’ll probably see a great increase in cases or in kids’ situations coming to light,” Kretzer said. “We feel like we’re probably going to need even more of those volunteers.”
Due to the pandemic, Kretzer said, CASA volunteers are meeting with the children on a monthly basis through technology.
“While it’s not ideal and we’d love for them to see the kids in person, it still is giving another source of support to that child and to their caregivers right now to know that somebody is still there for them.”
Kretzer encouraged everyone to reach out to people in their lives who may be vulnerable, be supportive to other parents and check in with children that they know. She said that people should ask them open-ended questions and let the children know that they will help them if they need anything.
If anyone learns of a suspected case of child abuse or neglect, Kretzer said that that person should “go ahead and make a report.”
“Child Protective Services and law enforcement are still investigating cases of child abuse,” Kretzer said. “They may be doing it a little bit differently than previous, but they are still making every effort to complete investigations safely and make sure that kids are protected.”
The required application, background checks, and initial pre-service training for CASA volunteers can be completed remotely. The application can be completed online at, www.eastkycasa.org.
For more information about Judi’s Place for Kids, visit, www.judisplace.org.
If someone suspects a child is in immediate danger, they should contact the police or call 911. They can also contact the Kentucky Child Abuse Reporting Hotline at, 1-(877)KYSAFE1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.