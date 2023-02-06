One-lane traffic for Ky. 80 in Floyd County begins this week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of one-lane traffic along Ky. 80 in Floyd County for bench cleaning. Contractors will begin clearing debris along benches near the Martin exit (mile marker 10.0) and continuing towards US 23 (mile marker 14.0).
Work will take place Monday through Friday, 7 a.m to 5 p.m, over the next three to four weeks. During this time, the slow lane will be closed so crews can work safely along the shoulder. Motorists should use caution and watch for signage in the area.
JigSaw has been contracted to perform the work. Work is subject to change based on weather conditions.
