A Pikeville woman pleaded guilty this week in Floyd Circuit Court to charges in connection with the slaying of a Pikeville man last year.

Floyd Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner said that, on Oct. 12, Krystle Williams, 34, of Julius Avenue, pleaded guilty to charges of facilitation to kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the June 2020 death of 30-year-old Wesley Hook, who investigators have said they believe was murdered at the Alpike Motel in Ivel.

Williams was indicted, along with Eric Deleon, 34, of Josephine Court, Nicholasville, and Enos Little, 48, of River Park Drive, Lexington, on charges of kidnapping and murder. Williams and Deleon were also indicted on charges of tampering with evidence.

After Hook’s family reported him missing in June 2020, Pikeville Police have said, officers were led to a burned car belonging to Hook’s dad and which Hook drove. The vehicle had been burned and abandoned, police said, and human remains were found in the vehicle.

Officers have said in previous interviews that the investigation into the case led them to believe Hook had been murdered at the Alpike Motel in Ivel, then the car and body were transported into Pike County where the vehicle was burned and abandoned.

Williams and Deleon are facing charges in Pike County related to the burning of Hook’s body and vehicle.

Turner said on Oct. 13 that Williams had admitted to being involved in the incident which led to Hook’s death, in exchange for the murder charge against her being dropped.

“Though I can’t comment much on the investigation, however, she has been cooperating and we expect her to be a key witness if the other two (defendants) go to trial,” Turner said.

Little is currently facing a December trial date in connection with the Floyd charges, while Deleon is scheduled to be in Floyd Circuit Court on Nov. 4 in connection with the case.

A fourth individual, Sky Smallwood, 37, of Pikeville, has been indicted on charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree in connection with the case in Pike County. However, Smallwood was not named in the Floyd indictments.