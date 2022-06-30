PIKEVILLE — On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade decision on abortion access.

Just days later, a crowd of more than 250 packed into the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom to express anger over the decision and express resolve that they will be seeking change.

Speakers at the Pikeville Pride-hosted “Rally for Reproductive Rights,” held June 26, included U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker, as well as social workers and others, who agreed that they believe the decision is wrong and should be reversed.

In the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision, the court overturned the decision in Roe Vs. Wade, which had essentially made abortion access a federally-mandated right since 1973. In many states, including Kentucky, the change was accompanied by “trigger laws” which immediately made abortion illegal.

Booker, who is attempting to unseat U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the November general election, said he doesn’t believe the crowd in the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom should have had to gather.

“You should not have to be here right now,” Booker said. “You should not have to be arguing and fighting for your humanity. You should not have to declare that your life, your agency, your humanity, your identity matters. You should not have to do that, not in the United States, not anywhere.”

Booker said the abortion decision is “bigger” than politics.

“What happened with the Supreme Court ruling is horrific, it’s devastating,” he said. “This is an urgent effort to roll back our rights and our freedoms so that a wealthy few can keep their power. This is all about power.”

Booker said that he understands those who believe that, by opposing abortion, they are protecting life, but that he believes the truth is that the push to outlaw abortion has a different purpose.

“There are those — our loved ones — who earnestly believe that, by opposing abortion, they’re fighting to protect life,” he said. “The truth of the matter is this was never about protecting life. If it were about protecting life, we would make sure everyone has quality healthcare. If it were about protecting life, no child would go hungry. If it were about protecting life, no school would be shot up. If it were about protecting life, Kentucky would not have one of the highest maternal mortality rates. If it were about protecting life, our state would not be one of the poorest in the country while we have some of the wealthiest politicians in Washington.”

Booker said the decision in Roe v. Wade must be codified, the filibuster must be ended and the Supreme Court must be expanded to include, “warriors for justice and the law” on the court.

Some speakers added personal experience to the reasons for their opposition to the June 24 decision.

Dara Heart Riley, of Floyd County, said her health and other factors could make it deadly for her to have another child.

“If I could have just one more child without killing me, I would do so without question, but it simply cannot happen,” she said. “It would take me from the two children that we feed, educate, love and care for.

“Abortion is not a form of birth control and I don’t know a single person who has used it for that,” she said.

Attendee Janie Beverly told the crowd that, when she was a nurse, she watched an 11-year-old give birth to a baby fathered by her brother.

“If you have never seen that kind of trauma, it can foreshadow any other kind of trauma you have been subjected to,” she said. “I never saw anything more brutal, more unbelievable.”

When the June 24 decision in the Dobbs case was handed down, Beverly said, she knew she needed to do something.

“I knew that day there were women being raped, there were children being molested and those women and those children from that day forward had no option but to carry that fetus, that child, into the world, possibly against their will, most likely against their will,” she said. “How inhumane have we become as a nation?”

Speakers also expressed concern over Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurrent opinion which said the court should “reconsider all of (the Supreme Court’s) substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell.”

Those decisions dealt with contraception access, same sex relationships and same sex marriage.

Allison Hyden, who leads the Ban Conversion Therapy organization in Kentucky, said the threats to the rights afforded by the other decisions are real.

“These landmark cases give us our God-given rights to birth control, to gay love and to gay marriage,” she said. “While the majority has rejected the concurrence by Justice Thomas, we must remain vigilant and we must remain active. I know you all don’t want to go back to the days when gay people were jailed for who they love in their own home and women were treated as less than. I sure don’t.”

Dr. Genesia Kilgore-Bowling, chair of the School of Social Work at the University of Pikeville, said polling shows 70 to 80 percent support abortion rights.

“This is about controlling people,” she said. “This decision goes against the will of the people. They have no right to our bodies ... to our choices, to our contraceptives and to our hearts,” she said. “They are the ones without rights, not us.”

Kilgore-Bowling said people have gotten comfortable and the June 24 decision is a reason to work.

“There’s no comfort now,” she said. “We will cause discomfort. We will cause upset. We will expect respect and we will get it.

“How we will fight is we will vote,” she said. “And we will vote blue, because our lives do depend on it.”