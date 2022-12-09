Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry will return to the Mountain Arts Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the group’s Christmas Show.
Beginning at 7:30 pm, the MAC will be transformed into a wintry wonderland as the Kentucky Opry Junior Pros will open the show.
MAC Director Joe Campbell said this year’s show will feature plenty of holiday classics, but also have an all-new twist.
“I looked at the set list at rehearsal and they’re pulling out all of the stops.” Campbell continued, “There’s stuff on this set list that has never been done by the Kentucky Opry.”
Campbell said that, in his 20-plus years with the MAC, he’s never seen the Opry perform such numbers as this year’s show.
“The opening song is by a ‘90s boy band, that’s all I’ll tell you. That should tell you all you need to know. It’s a really great show,” Campbell said.
The Kentucky Opry Christmas shows will run Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 16-18. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinées beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets for the show are $18. You can get your tickets by calling, 1-888-MAC-ARTS, by visiting, www.macarts.com, or by stopping by the MAC box office.