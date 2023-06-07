The Floyd County Community Foundation awarded $6,000 in scholarships to Betsy Layne High School seniors during the school’s recent awards ceremony.
The scholarships were funded by the Dr. Bertee (Bert T.) and Retta Faye (Jett) Adkins Scholarship fund, advised by the Floyd County Community Foundation and held at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
“These scholarships are made possible through the vision Bertee Atkins had many years ago when he established this fund to help our local students,” said Floyd County Community Foundation Chair Ellen Harris. “Through our community foundation, we can help donors leave a legacy to better our community and help fund charitable causes.”
John Rosenberg, vice chair of the Floyd County Community Foundation, presented $1,000 scholarships to Kaleigh Mickenna Deskins, Owen Trace Hall, Lindsey Watkins, Ava Stiltner, Morgan Sheree Hughes, and Alyson JeSeana Kilburn.
The Floyd County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, an accredited community foundation serving Southeast Kentucky. Floyd County Community Foundation board members include Harris; Rosenberg; Kelli Martin, secretary; Missy Allen; Rhonda Clark; Misha Curnutte; Alicia Dawson; Suzanne Kinzer; Surehka Maddiwar; Evan Smith; Jim Stewart; and Kathy Stumbo.
To donate to the Floyd County Community Foundation, mail checks to Floyd County Community Foundation, PO Box 1734, Prestonsburg KY 41653 or donate online at http://bit.ly/FloydCF . Online donations can be set up to recur monthly, quarterly, or annually.
To support youth through a scholarship fund or to include the Floyd County Community Foundation in your will, visit, appalachianky.org/ways-to-give/, or contact Kathy King Allen, community engagement director, at, 606-216-3977, or, kathy@appalachianky.org .