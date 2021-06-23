Mountain Comprehensive Care Center welcomed guests to the Mountain Arts Center on June 17 to showcase how art can reduce the stigma that comes along with drug addiction.
MCCC has partnered with the University of Rochester in New York to educate people on how the stigma surrounding addiction and recovery can be greatly reduced through art.
MaShawna Jacobs, director of Mountain Regional Prevention Center, spoke of the partnership between MCCC and University of Rochester.
“We’re excited to announce our partnership with the University of Rochester and the city of Prestonsburg, to work towards reducing stigma associated with the opioid epidemic that has affected our region,” Jacobs said.
The purpose of the campaign is to encourage community members to de-stigmatize substance use and mental health disorders and work with other members of their community.
Christine Lasher, director of UR Medicine Recovery Center of Excellence, is helping lead the effort to reduce the stigma as well.
“UR Medicine Recovery Center of Excellence is incredibly humbled to be welcomed by the City of Prestonsburg, Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, Mountain Regional Prevention Center, along with the providers, public servants, educators, and families of the Floyd County community who have joined us today,” Lasher said.
Through art, addicts in recovery often discover talents they never knew they had. It can be different types of art as well. Painting, music, ceramics, pottery and others all offer ways for addicts to contribute to society, officials said.
The resident artist at the University of Rochester, Charmaine Wheatley, was on hand to showcase her talents as this new program is in its infancy. Wheatley even had Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton sit for a portrait.
“After the initial meeting and frequent contacts with the UR Medicine Recovery Center of Excellence and Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, I think it’s important that we celebrate these recoveries and successes of these individuals,” Stapleton said.
Floyd County was the first ever stop for the new program, which will be overseen by URMRCE, MCCC and MRPC all working together.