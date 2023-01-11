The beloved, award-winning stage show “Paddington Gets In A Jam,” is coming to the Mountain Arts Center on Feb. 27.
Watch Paddington, the famous, accident-prone bear, as he takes to the stage in this fun filled slapstick comedy.
“Paddington Gets In A Jam” is currently on tour following its New York City debut in 2019, where it was a New York Times Critics’ Pick.
The show will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased by visiting the MAC Box Office, by calling, 888-MAC-ARTS, or visit, macarts.com.