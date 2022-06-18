A McCracken County man was arrested on several charges after allegedly being found trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, among other drugs, in Floyd County.
According to an arrest citation written by Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Dixon, on June 12, James Ryan Hall, 40, of South 4th Street, Paducah, who was known by Deputy DJ Little to have active warrants, was located at Meades Mini Mart on Ky. 122 in Bevinsville.
Upon speaking with Hall, Dixon wrote, it was discovered that Hall, a convicted felon, had been in a vehicle where a firearm was located.
Through further investigation, the citation said, officers learned that Hall had drugs with him and had hidden them inside the store.
Dixon wrote that officers went into the store and found a black leather bag containing nearly 13 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as small amount of a substance believed to heroin. There were seven small baggies that were empty, Dixon wrote, but which were consistent with baggies used to package narcotics for sale.
There was also a bag containing a pill identified as oxycodone, a bag containing 15 pills identified as a generic form of Viagra and a large plastic bag containing approximately 26 grams of marijuana.
Dixon wrote that officers also found a smaller bag containing marijuana that was packaged for sale.
Hall was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), trafficking in marijuana, illegal possession of a legend drug and tampering with physical evidence.