Two Eastern Kentucky beauty queens recently donated Christmas gifts to two local nursing homes in Floyd and Johnson counties.

Clarissa Evans, 3, of Floyd County was crowned 2021 Wee Miss Eastern Kentucky, along with 1-year-old Aaliyah Jackson from Magoffin County, who was named Baby Miss Eastern Kentucky by AmeriFest Kentucky Festival’s Pageant.

The two pageant winners began collecting donations in August of this year to donate to local nursing home facilities for Christmas.

Along with the help of their mothers, they took in approximately 2,000 donations to be distributed.

Clarissa’s mother, Kim Evans, spoke of the overwhelming response in people willing to pitch in and help.

“A lot of our donations came from Crown and Beauty’s Pageant System for Humanitarian. We had a lot of girls bring in a lot of donations through that,” Evans said.

The two Kentucky representatives visited Prestonsburg Healthcare Center, and Mountain Manor nursing home in Paintsville.

Gifts donated included blankets, games and puzzles for residents. They donated hygiene items such as soap, body wash and shampoo and even stuffed animals.

“I just think it’s really important that the residents feel loved,” said Jerikia Jackson, mother of Aaliyah.