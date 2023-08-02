PAINTSVILLE — Community cooperation and local artistry were at the center of a successful first event as the Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) Country Music Highway Tribute Show visited Paintsville on July 29, according to SOAR Chief Operating Officer Joshua Ball.

“From someone who is from here and someone who has never really planned an outdoor event before, I thought it was very successful. It really started from day one, with Johnson County Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie and Paintsville Mayor Bill Mike Runyon, Paintsville Tourism, really everyone just started kind of buying in and we wanted to do things a little bit differently than they’ve typically been done in town, but I think we executed that and brought a quality show in,” Ball said. “It was a lot of work and a lot of moving pieces, but it was a lot of local involvement. You think about not only the government, but we had both of our school districts.”

The event featured a rock wall and train rides provided by Paintsville Tourism, local food trucks and a lineup of local performers including Connor Dale and Rachel Messer, Luke Trimble, Solid Ground (with special guest Don Rigsby), The Chuck Robertson Project, Eddie Jenkins and 606 Sound, Aaron Mykal, Ava O’Bryan and Adalyn Ramey — performing a blend of original music and covers paying homage to the Country Music Highway’s greatest stars.

“Paintsville Independent Schools provided our hospitality space and parking for our performers and the Johnson County School District ran a shuttle from Johnson Central High School over into town throughout the day,” Ball continued. “There were a lot of moving parts and it really presented Paintsville and Johnson County in a positive light, which is what we wanted to do.”

Ball said that he believes highlighting the positive in Appalachian communities was at the core of SOAR’s mission and that this event epitomized those efforts, especially with the involvement of local people and organizations.

“There’s no one better to tell our story than us, and I think sometimes, if you don’t have a stage where you’re telling your own story and casting your own vision, then others do. I think we’ve been unfairly portrayed for a long time,” Ball said. “As Jeff Whitehead, the former Executive Director at EKCEP used to say, ‘We’re not a problem to be solved, but a solution to be discovered,’ and I think we certainly have challenges, but there are a lot of bright spots across Eastern Kentucky and really, all of our Appalachian counties, and there’s really one common denominator and it’s people and their ideas and their passion. With SOAR, we want to create a stage, a platform or a website or whatever it is for those good ideas to get some recognition and take root and grow beyond the borders of the community or a county and transform lives and create opportunities.”

Ball said that the local business partners that took part in the evening also seemed to have a successful foray, including food trucks and local eateries.

“It really got to the crux of how this show kind of morphed, bringing all of the tourism commissions together and performing arts venues together and really having a conversation and casting this vision as a creative and collaborative and kind of unifying way of promoting the highway along the highway, but also beyond the highway,” Ball continued.

During the event, Ball said, a recognition was given to Loretta Lynn’s family in the form of a painting by Ashland artist Elias Reynolds, portraying the “queen of country music,” which was presented to Connie Webb, the daughter of Lynn’s late brother Herman Webb.

Recognizing those stars, such as the late Lynn, and hopefully creating some new ones was at the forefront of the vision of the tribute show series, Ball said, and paramount to the importance of recognizing the region’s musical heritage.

“(It was) making the case of the stars of the highway and creating this stage and pipeline, because the proceeds from this go back into the highway and we want to make sure that, if there’s a child in Paintsville or Johnson County, for instance, that wants to learn to play guitar and the guitar and paying for lessons are the only barrier keeping that child from doing that, we want to eliminate that barrier. We have quite the pipeline and we want to make sure that the next generation and future generations have every opportunity to continue to make that connection to Nashville and beyond,” Ball said. “We want the next Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Loretta Lynn, Ricky Skaggs, Dwight Yoakam, Patty Loveless. It’s something we should be proud of and it’s also something we should come together about and work rigorously to make sure we can continue that, not just to Nashville, but beyond. Any genre or type of performing arts, we want to make sure the best and brightest can reach whatever kind of pinnacle that it is, but also remember the hollers, hills and mountains where they come from.”