PAINTSVILLE — A Wayland man was arrested by Paintsville Police Department officers on Oct. 17 when they responded to a call reporting a few tall tales taken too far.
According to the citation, PPD Officer Tyler Cable responded to a complaint that a man, later identified as George H. Jarrell, 52, of Ky. 1085, Wayland, was in Crystal's Piddle Pad and was talking about "buying and fixing up apartment four," and advising those present that he was retired from the Kentucky State Police.
Cable said in the citation that when he arrived, Jarrell had black spray paint on his hands and was standing slumped over the counter inside the store. When Cable asked Jarrell if he was alright, the citation said, he noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Jarrell's person.
When attempting to exit the store, Jarrell attempted to open it by grabbing the opposite side of the door from the door handle and then, once outside, was "staggering" and had slurred speech and glossy red eyes, the citation said. Cable said he asked Jarrell if he had been drinking and Jarrell said he had been drinking Irish whiskey while painting and remodeling an apartment building.
Jarrell then stated to Cable that he was a retired police officer and helped police in Floyd County, the citation said, and Cable noted that Jarrell had blue lights in his vehicle. A witness at the store said that Jarrell had stated the same and that he was "tearing down apartments to build a flood wall."
Cable arrested Jarrell, charging him with alcohol intoxication, impersonating a police officer and traffic charges before lodging him in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, where he was released later that day. An arraignment is scheduled in Jarrell's case for Nov. 14.