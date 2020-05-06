For the first time in decades, the Floyd County Detention Center is below capacity, but that doesn’t mean that the job has gotten any easier for jail staff.
The jail has 108 beds available, Jailer Stuart “Bear” Halbert reports, and the state reports that it’s been over capacity — with 112 beds available — for years.
The jail’s population ranged from an average of about 152 to 164 inmates weekly between January and April 2019. The numbers are lower this year.
The weekly average number of inmates was 143 in January, 145 in February, 132 in March, and, following state orders reducing the number of inmates and the number of people arrested, it dropped to about 90 inmates in April.
This year, the jail’s highest weekly inmate count was on Jan. 9, when the state reported 151 inmates housed there. For the week of Feb. 27, the jail housed 143 inmates, and during the week of March 12, the population increased to 148.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Supreme Court issued orders in March restricting the number of people who can appear in judicial centers, ordering officials to reschedule hearings and trials, and, among other things, hold remote hearings.
On April 2, Gov. Andy Beshear commuted 186 non-violent state inmates who were “medically vulnerable” to the virus and reported plans to commute sentences of another 743 state inmates who were nearing completion of their sentences.
“This is lightening the load on our corrections system and at the same time protecting some of the most vulnerable individuals who are in the corrections system,” J. Michael Brown, secretary of the Executive Cabinet, said at that time.
That day, the population of the Floyd County jail dropped to 113 inmates, marking the lowest inmate count the jail has experienced in years. On April 9, the population dropped again, to 97, marking the first time in more than two decades that the jail had fewer inmates than beds.
Over the ensuing weeks, several more commutations and other orders were issued, freeing more inmates statewide. For the week of May 1, the state reported Floyd County Jail’s population at 86 inmates.
Halbert said the commutations reduced the jail’s inmate count only slightly, by about six or seven inmates, but orders reducing the number of people arrested have drastically reduced the number of inmates there.
“We went from averaging about nine people a day, to probably, right now, averaging about two, something like that,” he said. “And see, now, unless it’s a very serious crime, they’re automatically ROR bonded (released on their own recognizance).”
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner explained that he understands why these steps are necessary, and he noted, that as a prosecutor, it’s still difficult to see it happening.
“I understand the dilemma because it’s unprecedented, what’s going on, and obviously, we have an obligation to make sure that people who are incarcerated are as safe as they possibly can be,” he said, adding, however, he knows some will take advantage of the circumstances.
He said he can’t complain, however, about how the state chose which state inmates to release.
No Floyd County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and jail staff are working to ensure that remains the case, Halbert explained. He said staff “hardly have time to breathe” because they’re cleaning 10 to 12 times a day.
He said staff check temperatures of inmates who are brought into the jail, and they are housed in a different area of the jail — remaining there for 14 days, unless they’re released — instead of being placed with the general population.
He said door handles are wiped down every 30 to 45 minutes, and all frequently-touched surfaces, including phones and the fingerprint machines, are also frequently cleaned. He said jail staff used a machine to wash walls, ceilings and the cells in the jail last week.
Halbert explained that video hearings are more complicated and sometimes take longer, and, since transporting prisoners is restricted, the jail is housing seven to 10 people who were arrested in Floyd but are charged with crimes in other counties. For those inmates, jail staff have to work with officials in other counties and coordinate video hearings.
He doesn’t expect the reduction in inmates to impact the budget next fiscal year. The fiscal court recently approved the jail’s upcoming budget and it reflects an increase in revenues.
He said the jail still has around 30 state inmates, and funds the jail receives for housing those prisoners are not expected to decrease. He expects increases in costs for cleaning supplies and PPE, but he also expects those increases to be offset in decreases in costs for food and healthcare.
Halbert said all jail staff are wearing PPE, but PPE is not provided to inmates.
“The thing I’m more afraid of right now, is us, you know, the COs (corrections officers) bringing it in,” he said. “That’s the reason I’ve got them wearing masks and gloves and things. The only way we’d need masks for inmates is if we had an outbreak in there.”
He said he has enough masks for inmates and the state is providing masks, gloves and coveralls.
“We’re prepared if we get it in there. We’ve got suits and face shields, you know, so we’re prepared if we have it in there, but, hopefully, we don’t go to that step,” he said.
He said he is thankful for the state orders that reduced the population there.
“Now the people are still being arrested. I mean, obviously, if somebody does something ... But now, I am thankful,” he said. “I would much rather be dealing with 86 inmates as dealing with 160 inmates, with this going on. The big turnaround with them coming in and out and in and out and things, is so dangerous to bringing the virus in, so it’s helped, there’s no doubt about it.”
He said the most difficult part for him, as the jailer, is ending visitation. The jail gives inmates two phone cards per week.
“These are people. The word ‘inmate’ just describes the situation that they’re currently in,” Halbert said. “But these people are human beings. We’ve actually got some fine people in there. I mean, you know, these people have just made mistakes. They’re doing their time, they’re doing what the courts have agreed for them to do and things. But just because they’re an inmate or whatever, that doesn’t deface them or degrade them in any form or fashion. I mean, these people are still human beings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.