A December report from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and recent unemployment rates reveal how the state’s post-pandemic economic recovery remains steady, despite there being several concerns for the coming months, especially in Eastern Kentucky.

The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce recently released a report regarding the state’s current economic recovery situation. The report highlighted several concerns that are and may continue to be significant in hindering substantial economic growth and recovery in 2022. These concerns include supply chain constraints, scarcity of workers and higher inflation rates.

Regarding the scarcity of workers, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Ashli Watts said in a statement that the labor market front has been a “key concern and challenge for Kentucky employers.”

Although the data from the report shows an uptick in Kentuckians returning to or joining the workforce, she said, that uptick in workers is not nearly enough to meet necessary staffing levels.

Kentucky’s employers added 21,500 jobs to their payrolls from June to October, and Kentucky has recovered or replaced 76 percent of the jobs lost during the pandemic, according to the chamber’s report.

“After a steady exodus of workers in the first half of the year, the second half has seen a rebound. But, it hasn’t been nearly enough for employers to meet the staffing levels required by the high levels of demand for goods and services that are shaping the post-pandemic economy,” Watts said. “Businesses continue to struggle to find workers, and employers are in constant competition with each other for attracting and retaining talent. As this report illustrates, exceptional wage growth throughout 2021 is a reflection of how fiercely businesses are competing for workers.”

Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Jordan Gibson said that in Eastern Kentucky, many businesses are also struggling with retaining and hiring enough employees.

“It’s going to be a challenge moving forward. We are still dealing with higher unemployment numbers,” Gibson said. “Everyone’s struggling to find employees at a wage they can afford to pay. We have a lot of small businesses here that can’t necessarily compete on wages, and as we continue to see inflation and higher pricing, it creates an even bigger problem here.”

Regarding inflation, the report states that supply chain constraints and labor shortages have significantly impacted and increased the prices across a wide range of consumer goods. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all items had increased by 0.9 percent from September to October this year. The CPI was up 6.2 percent from October 2020 to October 2021.

In addition, statewide, the 2021 unemployment rate has decreased from 5.3 percent in January to 4.2 percent in October. This is slightly lower than the national unemployment rate, which decreased from 6.3 percent in January to 4.6 percent in October.

“The decline was driven by workers finding employment rather than leaving the labor force as has been an issue in the recent past,” according to the chamber’s report. “Unemployment rates for the nation and Kentucky’s border states remain higher than Kentucky’s but have been decreasing more quickly in recent months.”

However, in the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s service region — which includes the counties of Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin and Pike — the unemployment rate still remains higher than the state and nation. Across this eight-county region, the 2021 unemployment rate decreased from 7.9 percent in January to 6.4 percent.

Of all eight counties, Magoffin County saw the highest rates of unemployment in 2021 — from 14.4 percent in January, to its peak of 15.4 percent in February, to 10.2 percent in October.

By October 2021, Lawrence County and Pike County saw the lowest rates of unemployment in the region, showing 5.3 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively. The October unemployment rates for the counties of Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Letcher and Martin were 6.5 percent, 6.3 percent, 6.2 percent, 6.8 percent and 8.1 percent, respectively.

Gibson noted that unemployment also increased for those eight counties between the months of May and June earlier this year. Across the Southeast Kentucky Chamber’s service area, the regional unemployment rate increased during the months of June and July to 8.4 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively, before decreasing in August. Magoffin and Martin counties saw the highest unemployment rate increases in June, showing 13.2 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

Gibson said this increase was likely due to the COVID-19 Delta variant beginning to surge around that time.

“We’re quite a bit higher than the rest of the state,” Gibson said. “The rest of the state didn’t have that increase, so that put us up higher again, and we’re only just now getting back to pre-COVID levels.”

Gibson said the region has historically seen higher unemployment rates than the rest of the state and country, though the unemployment rate was actually lower in October 2021 than it was in January 2019.

“Even pre-COVID, we’ve been higher traditionally. I’ve got numbers dating back to January 2019,” Gibson said. “Even there, the unemployment level in the state was at 4 percent, and regionally, we were looking at 7.3. So, we’re better than we were then, but we’re still significantly higher. If you look at it, we’ve been higher than the state and higher than the country for a long time.”

Gibson said that he believes one of the biggest struggles for the region is the lack of available employment opportunities, especially after the decline of the coal industry over the past decade.

“I think that really just goes back to employment opportunities,” he said. “We lost a lot of industry here with coal and other things, so we haven’t been able to replace that yet. Until we’re able to create more jobs in the area, we’re not going to be able to get that down.”