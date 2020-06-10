Parole was denied recently for a Prestonsburg man who pleaded guilty last year to killing a fellow Floyd County Jail inmate in a 2018 fight.
According to court records, the Kentucky Parole Board, on June 2, deferred parole for Scotty Gibson, 25, to 2022, the next time his case can be heard for possible parole. Gibson was sentenced in 2019 to serve 10 years in prison on a charge of second-degree manslaughter related to the death of 29-year-old Adam Potter.
Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley reported after Potter’s death that Gibson allegedly attempted to strike him twice, but he only hit him once on the side of the head, causing him to fall at the jail. He said it was a “nightmare punch” that caused Potter’s death. Turner previously reported the evidence shows that Gibson struck Potter in such a way that it injured his skull, causing a vein to bleed.
“It was an unusual situation,” Bartley said. “You would not expect that punching someone one time could result in their death but that’s exactly what happened. They defendant may not have intended that, but he caused it and he will have to live with that. A very young man lost his life and his family has been devastated by this. Ten years is a lengthy prison sentence, but we feel it’s fair in light of the damage he caused.”
After the incident which resulted in Potter’s death in 2018, Gibson was moved to the Pike County Detention Center, where he was later charged with several felonies related to an alleged incident at the Pike jail. Those charges, officials said, were dropped during the negotiations on the manslaughter plea deal. He ultimately pleaded guilty in Pike County to a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge in that case.
According to Kentucky Department of Corrections records, while Gibson will again be eligible for parole in June 2022, the maximum expiration of his sentence is June 2028.
