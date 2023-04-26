The City of Allen is still in mourning over the passing of longtime Mayor Sharon Woods, who led the town for more than 30 years.
At a special called meeting on April 18, the commission voted unanimously to appoint Elmer “Fudd” Parsons as Allen’s new mayor pro-tem. Parsons was administered the oath of office by Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge.
According to state law, upon Woods' passing, the commission had 30 days to appoint a mayor pro-tem to serve until the city can hold a special election. Had the commission failed to decide on a replacement, the duty would have fallen to Gov. Andy Beshear.