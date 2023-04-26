4-26 Allen mayor.jpg

The Allen City Commission voted unanimously on April 18 to appoint Elmer “Fudd” Parsons, right, as Allen’s new mayor pro-tem. Parsons' appointment comes after the recent death of  longtime Mayor Sharon Woods on April 5. Parsons was administered the oath of office by Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge.

The City of Allen is still in mourning over the passing of longtime Mayor Sharon Woods, who led the town for more than 30 years.

At a special called meeting on April 18, the commission voted unanimously to appoint Elmer “Fudd” Parsons as Allen’s new mayor pro-tem. Parsons was administered the oath of office by Allen City Attorney Beth Shortridge.

According to state law, upon Woods' passing, the commission had 30 days to appoint a mayor pro-tem to serve until the city can hold a special election. Had the commission failed to decide on a replacement, the duty would have fallen to Gov. Andy Beshear.

