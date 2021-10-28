A Prestonsburg business was recently honored at the federal level, as U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, recognized Lad n’ Lassie Children’s Boutique of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, as the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.

Dr. Paul speaking on the Senate floor, had the following statement entered into the Congressional Record:

“Mr. President, as Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, each week I recognize an outstanding Kentucky small business that exemplifies the American entrepreneurial spirit. This week, it is my privilege to recognize a woman-owned small business,

Lad n’ Lassie Children’s Boutique of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, as the Senate Small Business of the Week.

In 1965, Dorothy Marshal founded Lad n’ Lassie Children’s Boutique. Noticing the lack of children’s clothing retailers, Dorothy seized the opportunity to fill a gap in the local market. Over the next 32 years, Dorothy’s boutique sold the finest children’s clothing, shoes, and toys to her customers. She retired from Lad n’ Lassie in 1997, selling the business to longtime family friend and Prestonsburg native, Cheryl Leslie.

In 2021, Lad n’ Lassie Children’s Boutique continues serving Floyd County. The store moved to a new location in downtown Prestonsburg in 1999, where it remains today. Under Cheryl’s leadership, inventory expanded to include educational products and gifts. Lad n’ Lassie supports small businesses, featuring locally and regionally-made items. Customers are regularly greeted by name and treated like family. The store hosts community events, including workshops with visiting artists, and participates in downtown holiday events and festivals. Lad n’ Lassie is a go-to for local baby shower gift registries, supporting generations of Kentuckians as they grow their families and welcome children into the world.

Like many small business owners, Cheryl is actively involved in her community. She is a member of the Chamber of Commerce and regularly meets with local merchants to discuss business development. For years, Lad n’ Lassie has contributed to a wide range of local philanthropic organizations, sponsoring events such as the Appalachian Hospice Care’s Annual Veterans’ Appreciation Luncheon. They regularly support local school district events and organizations, including the sponsorship of dance, cheerleading, and sports teams. During the holiday season, Lad n’ Lassie sponsors the annual Prestonsburg Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” event, providing holiday care packages and gift for children in need.

Additionally, they sponsored Mountain Comprehensive Care Center’s (MCCC) Royal Christmas Ball, which helps children impacted by behavioral health issues, developmental and intellectual disabilities, and addiction. Over the years, the Boutique’s outstanding service and community involvement have been recognized by local publications and organizations. Most recently, Lad n’ Lassie was named the “Best of the Best” children’s clothing store in 2021 by the local newspaper, the Floyd County Chronicle & Times.

Lad n’ Lassie Children’s Boutique is an outstanding example of the critical role small businesses play in uplifting and advocating for their communities. Congratulations to Cheryl and the entire team at Lad n’ Lassie. I wish them the best of luck and look forward to watching their continued growth and success in Kentucky.”

Cheryl Leslie, who, has owned Lad n’ Lassie since 1997, was in shock by the honor.

“I got a phone call, saying we had been nominated.” Leslie continued, “They told me there were several businesses nominated, and wished me luck. Honestly, I had forgotten about it, until I got a call saying we had been chosen.”

Leslie, who doesn’t consider herself a political person, was not familiar with Paul’s Small Business of the Week award.

“I’m just thrilled. I mean, what an honor to be recognized,” Leslie said.

She can be found six days a week, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Lad n’ Lassie is located at 188 West Court Street, in downtown Prestonsburg.