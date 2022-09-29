Courtney Crider, a Prestonsburg community member, attended the Prestonsburg City Council meeting Sept. 26 to address the council about bringing more awareness to creating autism- and sensory-friendly environments for local businesses in the area.

“We’re here to talk about autism-friendly businesses in the City of Prestonsburg. We’re looking for autism-friendly, but we’re also looking for sensory-friendly, because we have more than just autism in our community when it comes to special needs,” said Crider.

Crider said she and her husband, Chris Crider, have two children with autism and have been working in the community to try to bring more awareness and bring events that are sensory-friendly.

“We have participated in sensory-friendly events with our kids that made it possible to go to events we wouldn’t normally be able to participate in with our kids. We want them to be included in as much as we possibly can,” said Courtney Crider.

According to Courtney Crider, they decided to start with her husband's business, Crider’s Barbershop, by making it autism-friendly.

“Having autism-friendly businesses would bring a lot of business to our area from other places. It’s not just that, it’s not just tourism, it’s a heartfelt awareness from our community that we want to include the children and adults, and make the parents feel welcomed to bring those children or adults,” said Courtney Crider.

Courtney Crider said that, in collaboration with the East Kentucky Autism Support Group and the City of Prestonsburg, a sensory-friendly trick-or-treat event for Halloween will be coming up at the Mountain Arts Center.

“Lots of families who had previously been unable to take their children trick-or-treating were able to come and not feel judgment or discomfort,” Courtney Crider said. “It doesn’t take anything but a little advocacy, awareness and education and you can have an autism-friendly business. We’ve already had a few businesses reach out to us wanting to make their locations autism-friendly. Our support group members can come out and train the staff and educate them so they can make a sensory-friendly environment in their business. I think it’s great for tourism and I think it’s great for our community. No one else in this area has this at the moment. It comes at zero cost to the community, the smallest things can make a huge difference, it’s just a great thing to bring to our area.”

Those interested can reach out directly by searching for Courtney Crider on Facebook.

The Prestonsburg City Council meets every fourth Monday of the month at the Municipal Building at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.